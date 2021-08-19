Can You Guess Who This Country Cutie Is?

This little cutie has got some pipes on him! Even before he made it big in the country music industry, this adorable boy with a bowl cut knew how to work the crowd. Can you guess who this famous country singer is before we start listing clues?

Do You Even Need Our Clues To Guess Who It Is?

He’s come a long way since he wore his utterly adorable white suit on stage as a kid to sing his little heart out. These days, he performs to audiences that number in the thousands, but this sepia-toned throwback photo shows that he came from humble beginnings. He might have been born in New Zealand, though he and his family soon moved back to their native Australia, but this kid had Nashville in his blood from an early age.

He’s currently married to a fellow Aussie and the two share two daughters, and also she has two other children from a previous marriage. He managed to keep himself occupied during quarantine by performing immensely popular at-home virtual concerts with the help of his famous actress wife. He also released a new album. Have our clues been too easy? Surely you can guess by now who this young performer grew up to be.

It’s Keith Urban!

That’s right! It’s Keith Urban! He’s married to actress Nicole Kidman and the two would often work together during his concert series last summer on Instagram and the spouses were an instant hit. The two share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are clearly the light of their lives. Though there are almost constant tabloid stories about Urban and Kidman splitting up, the two are clearly as deeply in love as ever.

Urban has penned and performed such hits as “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “One Too Many” off his new album The Speed Of Now Part 1. Urban recently debuted his latest song, “Wild Hearts,” and it seems like his fans are going just as crazy for it as they have for all of his other greatest hits. He typically splits his time between his native Australia and his country music base in Nashville, Tennessee.

Obviously, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a pretty firm stop on most of his globetrotting, but he did take his girls down to Australia last year while Kidman was filming to keep the family together as much as possible. Based on this adorable throwback photo, it’s obvious that the stage is just as much a home as Nashville or Australia, so Urban undoubtedly can’t wait for normal life to resume to get back to it.