Can You Guess Who These Golden-Haired Brothers Grew Up To Be?

These two famous brothers both boasted golden hair as boys, but only one kept the blonde locks into adulthood. Despite their diverging hair colors, both brothers ended up in the same business. Are they starting to look familiar?

These Cuties Come As A Pair

The boys pose for the picture while perching on a white garden chair. The older brother holds the younger boy half on his lap. Both are dressed in the same outfit: a bright yellow polo shirt paired with black shorts. A black and white dog can be seen at the bottom of the picture, poking his nose at the boys.

A life in Hollywood was fated for the handsome brothers, and both moved to LA to pursue acting careers. With talent to spare and god-like good looks, it was only a matter of time before both became household names and starred in wildly popular movie franchises. Both brothers have since moved back to their place of their birth, Australia.

Have You Guessed It Yet?

Is it more than obvious now? The two mystery kids are Chris and Liam Hemsworth! Liam rose to fame after starring alongside future ex-wife Miley Cyrus in The Last Song before nabbing a coveted role in the hit film franchise The Hunger Games. Chris, meanwhile, got his big break with the 2009 reboot of Star Trek, which soon led to him winning the role of a lifetime as Thor in the Avengers franchise.

Obviously, the two have come a long way since this photo was taken. For starters, Liam’s no longer sporting a head of blonde hair! His hair apparently darkened nicely into its current coffee color over the years. The two also don’t dress alike anymore, although maybe that’s just something they do away from the public eye.

