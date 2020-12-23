Can You Guess Which Hollywood Hunk This '70s Kid Grew Up To Be?

We're a sucker for a good throwback photo, especially when they feature our favorite celebs! Gossip Cop recently dug up a true gem from one of Hollywood's leading men, and we can't get enough.
Posted to his Instagram account, the now 56-year-old shared a pic of himself when he was just a wee lad, perhaps around the age of seven or eight. Sporting a shaggy bowl cut and white t-shirt with the number "70" on it, this image oozes classic '70s vibes.
Perhaps the element we love the most is the smoldering stare - it's clear this kid is destined for the big screen and stealing the hearts of teenage girls in just a matter of years!
Also featured in the photo is the now actor's younger brother, who followed his brother's footsteps and snagged some acting roles himself. The now 52-year-old was even married to Hilary Swank for 10 years. Sporting a red shirt and similar shaggy do, younger brother has a much more silly expression on his face, with lips smashed together and cheeks slightly puffed out.
Let's take one last look at the full photo:
Time for final guesses! Bonus points for guessing both actors in the photo.
It's none other than Rob Lowe and his younger brother Chad Lowe! With only four years between them, the pair appears to have remained close. This is most likely the result of growing up with only their mom Barbara as their dad Charles divorced and left when Rob was only four. In 1976, mama Lowe moved herself and her boys to Malibu from their home in Dayton, Ohio, and it wasn't long before Rob landed his breakout acting gig in The Outsiders. Chad wasn't far behind, landing a number of roles in made for TV movies and TV series. They also have two half brothers, Micah Dyer and Justin Lowe, as well as blossoming families of their own. Seriously, good genes run in the family, as Rob's son looks just like him.
So, did you guess correctly? Let us know in the comments!