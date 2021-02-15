Can You Figure Out Who This Sleepy Kiddo Grew Up To Be?

She’s the younger sister of Dakota Fanning and in addition to the siblings’ shared blonde locks, they also both possess some serious acting chops. One of Elle’s first roles was as Dakota’s younger self in the film I Am Sam, which won Dakota her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Elle has certainly lived up to her sister’s success, especially after she burst on the scene in the critically acclaimed Super 8. On a more personal level, Elle has been dating director Max Minghella, and the two’s romance appears to be going strong. On both the personal and professional front, Elle seems to have it all together.