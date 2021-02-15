Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

A photo of Priyanka Chopra as a young girl dressed in her father's Army uniform News Who Do You Think This Pint-Sized Soldier Turned Into?

This adorable gal is all dressed up with nowhere to go in this throwback photo. She’s wearing an adorably oversized Army uniform that completely swamps her tiny form. Do you know who she is?

 by Brianna Morton
Young M.A wearing a black hat and white shirt at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Celebrities Does Young M.A Have A Girlfriend? All About The Rapper’s Love Life

Get Young M.A's dating history and find out who the rapper is romantically linked to today.

 by Deb Taylor
Christopher Meloni, dressed in a pale blue button up shirt and dark baseball hat, stands for photos News How Christopher Meloni Got Those Insane Abs At Nearly 60

Christopher Meloni has made his triumphant return to Law & Order: SVU and, incredibly, he seems to be even more in shape than he was when he first joined the police drama.

 by Brianna Morton
Dennis Quaid wears a blue suit while standing in front of a white background with black lettering News How Dennis Quaid Stays Sexy And Fit At 66

Dennis Quaid looks almost exactly the same at 66 as he did when he was in his 30s. The seemingly non-aging star credits advice he was given by an older man while he was still in his 20s. Now that he’s closing in on 70, it’s obvious that the well-meaning advice served Quaid well.

 by Brianna Morton
News

Can You Figure Out Who This Sleepy Kiddo Grew Up To Be?

B
Brianna Morton
7:00 am, February 15, 2021
A small, blonde child wears a white tee shirt and looks grumpily at the camera in a living room

(Instagram)

The only thing cuter than this little girl’s bed head is her adorable scowl. Clearly she’s not a morning person. Does she look familiar?

The Cutest Bed Head Ever

In the photo, a tiny, blonde girl sits on a sofa and was clearly interrupted from a breakfast of cereal and cartoons. She looks over her shoulder at the camera, giving the viewer a good look at a serious case of bed head. Even with her hair all over the place, this girl’s adorable face shines through. Perhaps that’s a big reason why her career as a child actress was so successful.

It’s obvious that talent runs strong in this girl’s family. She’s the younger sister of another famous child star who shares similar blonde looks. The two even starred in a movie together, with our mystery girl playing the younger version of her older sister. Do you think you can guess who it is?

Got It Now?

She’s Elle Fanning! In her Instagram post, she playfully pokes fun at herself and reveals that she still wakes up with bedhead. Though we have to say, she polishes up nicely!

Side by side images of Elle's Instagram pic of her as a child and a photo of her more recently at the Cannes Film Festival.

(Instagram / Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

She’s the younger sister of Dakota Fanning and in addition to the siblings’ shared blonde locks, they also both possess some serious acting chops. One of Elle’s first roles was as Dakota’s younger self in the film I Am Sam, which won Dakota her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Elle has certainly lived up to her sister’s success, especially after she burst on the scene in the critically acclaimed Super 8. On a more personal level, Elle has been dating director Max Minghella, and the two’s romance appears to be going strong. On both the personal and professional front, Elle seems to have it all together.

More From Gossip Cop

Sarah Silverman Posts First Photo With New Boyfriend

Bam Margera’s Disturbing Video Has Fans Very Worried [UPDATED]

Salma Hayek Sports Cleavage Tattoos In New Instagram Post

  • B Brianna Morton

    Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.