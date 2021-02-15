Can You Figure Out Who This Sleepy Kiddo Grew Up To Be?

The only thing cuter than this little girl’s bed head is her adorable scowl. Clearly she’s not a morning person. Does she look familiar?

The Cutest Bed Head Ever

In the photo, a tiny, blonde girl sits on a sofa and was clearly interrupted from a breakfast of cereal and cartoons. She looks over her shoulder at the camera, giving the viewer a good look at a serious case of bed head. Even with her hair all over the place, this girl’s adorable face shines through. Perhaps that’s a big reason why her career as a child actress was so successful.

It’s obvious that talent runs strong in this girl’s family. She’s the younger sister of another famous child star who shares similar blonde looks. The two even starred in a movie together, with our mystery girl playing the younger version of her older sister. Do you think you can guess who it is?

Got It Now?

She’s Elle Fanning! In her Instagram post, she playfully pokes fun at herself and reveals that she still wakes up with bedhead. Though we have to say, she polishes up nicely!

(Instagram / Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

She’s the younger sister of Dakota Fanning and in addition to the siblings’ shared blonde locks, they also both possess some serious acting chops. One of Elle’s first roles was as Dakota’s younger self in the film I Am Sam, which won Dakota her first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Elle has certainly lived up to her sister’s success, especially after she burst on the scene in the critically acclaimed Super 8. On a more personal level, Elle has been dating director Max Minghella, and the two’s romance appears to be going strong. On both the personal and professional front, Elle seems to have it all together.

More From Gossip Cop

Sarah Silverman Posts First Photo With New Boyfriend

Bam Margera’s Disturbing Video Has Fans Very Worried [UPDATED]

Salma Hayek Sports Cleavage Tattoos In New Instagram Post