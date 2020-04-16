Is Camlia Morrone Pregnant With Leonardo DiCaprio’s Child?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Is Camila Morrone pregnant with Leonardo DiCaprio’s baby? A tabloid claimed in November of last year that Morrone was “showing a bump.” Gossip Cop has looked into the story and here’s what we found out.

According to NW, Morrone was showing off what appeared to be a baby bump at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Sources told the outlet Morrone was “glowing” as she was allegedly “showing off the beginnings” of the bump at the event. “She’s not confirming it, but she’s having a baby,” a so-called “friend,” told the publication. “Camila’s started wearing floaty clothes and is looking radiant,” the alleged insider continued. The magazine contended DiCaprio was “shocked” at first but “warmed up” to the idea of fatherhood.

“Leo was raised almost single-handedly by his mother,” the supposed insider continued. The so-called source added, “Even if the child was an accident, the last thing he’d want is to do that to his flesh and blood.” If what the outlet was saying is true, Morrone would be at least six months along by now, which she is clearly not. The tabloid’s bogus narrative is based on similar stories Gossip Cop has already corrected.

In July 2019, NW also claimed Morrone was pregnant with DiCaprio’s baby. A dubious source asserted, “She’s not confirming it, but it looks like she’s having a baby. And if she is, it wouldn’t have been planned, if Leo had anything to say about it.” Doesn’t that sound familiar? Regardless, the article was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for DiCaprio who confirmed the story was untrue.

A month later, NW was busted by Gossip Cop for falsely claiming DiCaprio and Morrone were having a “shotgun” wedding, with Brad Pitt serving as the best man. A so-called insider told the outlet only a few family and friends knew of the supposed news and Pitt “was one of the first people Leo called” after he allegedly proposed to Morrone. Gossip Cop set the record straight on the matter. It doesn’t make any sense that the couple would have a “shotgun wedding” if it was confirmed a month prior Morrone was not pregnant. The whole narrative is completely ridiculous. Morrone is not, nor was she ever pregnant with DiCaprio’s baby.

The unreliable tabloid repeated the same tired story in different ways, but nothing about the narratives were correct. The same can be said for the latest bid that Morrone was “showing off a bump” at the Gala. Morrone nor DiCaprio have confirmed anything, the phony magazine has no insight on DiCaprio or his personal life.