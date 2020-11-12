Camilla Parker Bowles Worried Kate Middleton Will Become Queen Instead Of Her: Report

Prince Philip has stood by Queen Elizabeth’s side for 73 years now. Whenever his son Prince Charles takes the throne, it’ll be Camilla Parker Bowles to support the king. Or will it be Kate Middleton supporting Prince William as king? One tabloid claims that Bowles and Middleton are now feuding over who will become the next queen. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to In Touch, Middleton and Bowles are “[battling] it out for the throne as Queen Elizabeth II’s reign nears its end.” An insider tells the tabloid, “Prince Charles is in line to take the throne, but there are whispers he will be pushed to the side” in favor of Prince William. Bowles supposedly “isn’t pleased about that, and she let Kate know it.”
Bowles “wants to be queen,” but the tabloid still notes that “it’s unlikely Camilla would get that title,” for it looks like she’ll be known as Princess Consort. Despite that obstacle, “Camilla is secretly determined to fill Elizabeth’s royal shoes as queen, and 'Prince Perfect' Kate is Camilla’s biggest threat.”
Bowles is “taking drastic measures to outdo Kate and prove that she’s a better candidate for the role,” a palace insider says. She’s gussying up her wardrobe, and is now “going around spreading embarrassing stories about William and Kate’s marriage.” This led Prince William to confront his mother-in-law, who denied spreading rumors. “William didn’t buy it, and he and Charles haven’t spoken since.” The article concludes by saying, “The palace isn’t big enough for two queens.”
Back in May, New Idea ran an almost identical story about Bowles and Middleton “fighting for the throne.” Nearly every detail was the same, including how Bowles wanted “the chance to prove herself as queen.” Gossip Cop busted that story for the same reasons we're busting this one.
Bowles isn’t trying to earn a role as the tabloid puts it. There’s nothing to earn at all. When the queen dies, Prince Charles will become king. Bowles will, unless there’s a major change we don’t know about, become Princess Consort. This is just another story that makes Bowles out to be a power-hungry heathen who would spread lies around the palace. None of this is true, and there’s no war for queendom.
In Touch is out of touch with what really happens in the royal family. It claimed that Princess Diana’s dying wish was for Prince William to supersede her ex-husband and take the throne. The late Princess of Wales never put that kind of public pressure on her then very young son. It also recently claimed that both Middleton and Meghan Markle were pregnant at the same time not once, but twice within a few months. It’s a cover story that must sell magazines, but it has no basis in facts.
Middleton is not pregnant, nor is she feuding with Bowles over who will become the queen. This is just made-up tabloid-drama and is completely not true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.