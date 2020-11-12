Camilla Parker Bowles Worried Kate Middleton Will Become Queen Instead Of Her: Report

Other Bogus Stories From This Tabloid

In Touch is out of touch with what really happens in the royal family. It claimed that Princess Diana’s dying wish was for Prince William to supersede her ex-husband and take the throne. The late Princess of Wales never put that kind of public pressure on her then very young son. It also recently claimed that both Middleton and Meghan Markle were pregnant at the same time not once, but twice within a few months. It’s a cover story that must sell magazines, but it has no basis in facts.