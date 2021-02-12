Camilla Parker Bowles 'Ruined' Princess Eugenie's 'Baby Surprise'?

Tabloids would have you believe that just about everyone in the royal family is feuding with everyone else. One article claims Camilla Parker Bowles could've ruined Princess Eugenie’s baby announcement. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, “rumor has it Princess Eugenie has become increasingly frustrated with the Duchess of Cornwall and fears she may let slip the gender of her baby.” The tabloid says Bowles is bitter after being “snubbed” from Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018. A source says “Camilla is not that close to Eugenie and didn’t go to her wedding, which some saw as a snub.”
“Paranoid” Princess Eugenie “is said to have asked her grandmother, the Queen, to warn members of the family, especially Camilla, to keep the sex of her baby under wraps.” The article concludes on a happy note, “she is relaxed,” a source says, and “will be happy to pose up on the steps with her husband, Jack, and the new arrival when she leaves to go home.”
Oftentimes the best way to bust tabloid stories is simply by waiting them out. Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy and congrats to her!
The gender announcement was not spoiled by Camilla Parker Bowles, and Gossip Cop seriously doubts that that was ever really a concern. Since the reveal was not spoiled, it’s clear as day that this story was totally made-up.
This depiction of Bowles is more in line with Game of Thrones than reality. She’s described as a malicious and vindictive person who would spoil baby announcements over wedding slights. This depiction is par for the course with Bowles’s tabloid reputation, even though it is far removed from reality.
Princess Eugenie is only the latest royal family member New Idea claims is at odds with Camilla Parker Bowles. It previously claimed Bowles was a jewel thief who was stealing from Queen Elizabeth. It bogusly reported that she was feuding with Kate Middleton over who will be the next queen, which is silly considering neither has any control over that.
We also busted this tabloid’s story that Bowles and Prince Charles were being torn apart due to COVID-19, which was completely made-up as the couple reunited shortly thereafter. Every few months this tabloid churns out another bogus rivalry for Bowles to be in. She did not spoil Princess Eugenie’s baby announcement, so this story is bogus too.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.