Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Ready To Rule’ With Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down?

The biggest problem with the phony report is that there is no actual indication that the queen plans to step down. Gossip Cop has covered this subject extensively, in fact. The queen has always maintained that she would serve as queen for her whole life. There is only one example in British history of a sovereign stepping down: Queen Elizabeth’s uncle, the former King Edward VIII. The impact on the queen’s life of that abdication is well-documented, and it’s impossible to see any scenario where she would abdicate anyway.