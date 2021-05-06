Gossip Cop

Ever since she married Prince William, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have been in-laws. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the two royal wives were battling for the title of queen consort. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and checking on where the two women stand today.

Royals

Camilla Parker Bowles Fighting Kate Middleton Over Who Will Be The Next Queen Of England?

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles riding in a carriage
(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Ever since she married Prince William, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have been in-laws. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the two royal wives were battling for the title of queen consort. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and checking on where the two women stand today.

Camilla Parker Bowles’ Consort Competition

Last May, a report in New Idea alleged that Charles’s wife Camilla was competing with Middleton for Queen Elizabeth’s attention, going as far as losing weight and complaining that Middleton and Prince William have stolen the spotlight from the elder royals. Bowles’ so-called “goal” was to prove to the queen that she, not Middleton, should become queen consort upon the queen’s death. 

An unnamed “royal insider” said Middleton and her husband’s active COVID-19 response triggered the Duchess of Cornwall’s jealous feelings. “Camilla is not going down without a fight,” the source promised, stating she would “do whatever it takes” to get the title and crown. “Camilla was seething and accused [Middleton] of the ‘ultimate betrayal’ and going behind her back to steal the throne.”

This same “royal source” also claimed that Camilla Parker Bowles’ attempts were in vain. Apparently, the queen had more faith in Middleton and Prince William than her son and daughter-in-law, as the former’s reign would “reinstate public confidence” and “ensure the future of the monarchy at such a crucial time.”

The Name Game

Gossip Cop immediately debunked this myth. Much to the story’s detriment, Queen Elizabeth II cannot choose her successor. The next queen or king is completely decided by parliamentary law, as we’ve seen over the past year with news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, currently being denied a title. 

Since before this story was busted last year, Gossip Cop has repeatedly pointed out the inner workings of parliamentary law. As mentioned a year ago, Camilla Parker Bowles will never be queen as she was not born in line for the throne. As for queen consort, the law will not allow Parker Bowles to use the “queen” title when Prince Charles becomes king because of her previous divorce. She will instead become the Princess Consort. 

A Year Later

Since the story came out and despite quarantine, Parker Bowles and Middleton have appeared together numerous times at royal events, including the funeral of Prince Philip last month. New Idea has continued publishing salacious stories about the royals, however. It claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall had dumped Prince Charles days after the funeral, as well as reporting that Bowles was feuding with Princess Eugenie. Neither of those claims were true. As for the rumor that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton were fighting over titles,  the tabloid is still completely wrong and Gossip Cop is still completely right.

