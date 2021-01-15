Camilla Parker Bowles Demanding Prince Charles 'Renew Their Vows'?

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles got married in a smaller ceremony than you’d expect from the royal family. One report claims that she’s trying to force him to renew their vows so she can get a bigger spotlight and secure the title of queen. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to The Globe, Bowles is pressuring “henpecked Prince Charles” into renewing their vows “after their embarrassingly low-key civil wedding.” It claims that Bowles was “rightfully cast as the other woman during Charles’ disastrous first marriage to Princess Diana” and now “wants to make it clear he’d choose her as his partner all over again.” An insider says that “marrying under a cloud was humiliating,” so Bowles wants to do it all over again.
The modern vow renewal would double as “a way of achieving the lifelong ambition of being named queen when Charles assumes the throne.” Bowles reportedly would like her children and Queen Elizabeth to attend the ceremony. The article concludes by saying that Bowles “sees this as a chance to prove she’s a full-fledged member of the family firm who’s earned the right to be called a queen.”
The ceremony described in this piece is neither happening, nor would it change anything if it did happen. Gossip Cop busted a story from New Idea that claimed a renewal ceremony between Bowles and Prince Charles was being planned to heal the nation. This Globe story is a far more hateful version of that story, but neither is true. This makes this story both bogus and unoriginal.
The Crown has repeatedly confirmed that Bowles will be named Princess Consort when Prince Charles ascends. Vow renewal ceremonies are gestures of love and faith, but they would not affect one’s actual status or title. Bowles is already a “full-fledged member” of the royal family as it is. She’s married to the heir apparent, so this whole ceremony has no reason to happen in the first place.
Royal weddings are also famously grand affairs. Even the “low-key” ceremony between Prince Charles and Bowles took ages to plan. If this vow renewal was actually happening, you’d hear about it from a source far more reputable than the Globe.
Even among its peers, this tabloid is terrible. Its royal coverage isn’t just willfully misleading — it’s shameful. The Globe claimed that Meghan Markle faked her miscarriage for attention, which is a horrible and false thing to print.
Gossip Cop busted its story that said Prince Charles was willing to let Bowles die so he could save money on a divorce. It also reported that Bowles physically assaulted Queen Elizabeth in a drunken melee. It’s clear as day that this tabloid hates Bowles and has no insight at all into her life. This is a thinly veiled hit piece coming from a ridiculous source.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
