Camilla Parker Bowles Demanding Prince Charles 'Renew Their Vows'?

The Duke And Duchess Of Cornwall ‘Tying Knot Again’

According to The Globe, Bowles is pressuring “henpecked Prince Charles” into renewing their vows “after their embarrassingly low-key civil wedding.” It claims that Bowles was “rightfully cast as the other woman during Charles’ disastrous first marriage to Princess Diana” and now “wants to make it clear he’d choose her as his partner all over again.” An insider says that “marrying under a cloud was humiliating,” so Bowles wants to do it all over again.