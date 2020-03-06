By Elyse Johnson |

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton called their relationship quits this past December, breaking the hearts of Riverdale fans. The former couple both play main characters on the show. Mendes plays the vivacious socialite, Veronica Lodge, the object of Archie Andrews’ affection. Melton portrays Reggie Mantle, a football player and longtime rival/friend of Archie’s. While the two characters aren’t involved with each other in the show, their real-life romance was very swoon-worthy — much like their co-stars, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

Here’s a look back at how the two began dating and what led to their unfortunate split.

The Camila Mendes – Charles Melton Timeline

Prior to her relationship with Charles Melton, Camila Mendes was dating Victor Houston. Houston was a childhood friend of Mendes, but Mendes broke things off with him in August 2018. Prior to that, Mendes did speak out about Melton’s past fat-shaming tweets that went viral that June. The actress defended Melton’s comments and added that he called her personally to apologize for the remarks. Mendes has been very vocal about body image, which led to Melton reaching out. Until a few months later, this was the most we’d seen of the two together outside the show.

In October 2018, Mendes took to Instagram to confirm her relationship with Melton. The two were spotted out on several occasions. Eventually, the actress herself shared a photo of Melton kissing her on the forehead. By February 2019, the two had taken their relationship to the next level. Melton posted a photo of what appeared to be a tattoo of the name “Cami” on his chest. Of course, fans went wild when they saw this. The actress had to take to Twitter to explain that the body art was fake.

In May 2019, the couple appeared together at the Met Gala. Later on that month, Camila Mendes supported her man at the premiere of his film, The Sun Is Also a Star. Mendes spoke a little bit about the couple’s relationship, calling Melton “a hopeless romantic, for sure,” to Entertainment Tonight.

Where did it all go wrong?

It seemed like everything was smooth sailing for the couple over the summer. In August 2019, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary. Camila Mendes and Charles Melton each posted a tribute on their respective Instagram pages, complete with cute captions, of course. In October 2019, Melton put a picture of himself with Mendes and co-stars Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch on the set of Riverdale. While this didn’t hint that there was trouble in paradise, it was the last picture that Melton shared with Mendes in it.

In December 2019, it was reported that Mendes and Melton were “taking a break” from each other. A source close to the former couple told E! that “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now,” unfortunately. “They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.” The source also added that the two became “busy” with their separate projects and had “a lot on their plates.” Since then, their social media feeds have been cleaned up to remove any mentions of the relationship.

While the split is sad news to hear, it’s good that the two have remained on good terms and are still able to work together.