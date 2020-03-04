Camila Cabello Sweetly Thanks Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, And More For Birthday Wishes On Instagram

By Griffin Matis |

Camila Cabello celebrated her 23rd birthday last night, and it seems like it was an absolutely lovely event. Even nicer than the decorations and cake, however, were the birthday wishes from her fellow entertainers and celebrities. Rapper Lil Nas X, actress Jennifer Garner, YouTuber Lele Pons, choreographer Calvit Hodge, and dancer Sara Bivens all posted some sort of well-wishing message for the “Havana” singer’s big day. Cabello soon returned the feelings, thanking each of her fellow creatives and sending them love.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @camila_cabello,” wrote Lil Nas X, adding blue and yellow hearts. “Happy birthday to this princess,” wrote Lele Pons, “have an amazing day and thank you for always inspiring us all! Love you my Havana sister.” Cabello cutely responded to both with plenty of heart emojis and kissy faces. It was Jennifer Garner’s post, however, that was probably the most meaningful.

Camila Cabello’s dedication to charity is somewhat well-known, but the young star took it a step further and asked her 48 million Instagram followers to turn their attention away from her celebration and focus on the charity Save the Children. The singer posted to both her Instagram feed and a story asking fans to donate. “Save the Children is working to provide displaced families in Syria with food, blankets and warmth. They are trying to keep kids families safe, but they need our help,” she wrote. “So for my birthday, it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis.”

That obviously struck a chord with Garner, who posted her own sweet message to her story. “Happy birthday @camila_cabello,” the actress wrote. “Thank you for lifting up kids with @savethechildren and your big [heart emoji].” Cabello, in turn, sent back a “thank you.” It’s always nice to see two stars from different generations unite for one good cause.

The pop singer posted several video snapshots of the party throughout the night, featuring her and her friends dancing under purple lights. Her party was Cinderella-themed, as she’s set to star in the 2021 movie, and even included a cute cake in the shape of a horse-drawn pumpkin carriage. “If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true. Happy Birthday Camila,” the sign in front of the adorable dessert said. There was even a massive ice sculpture of the famous glass slipper.