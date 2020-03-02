Did Camila Cabello Just Post Her ‘First Internet Nude’?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Camila Cabello’s most recent Instagram post is a cheeky one. The singer called it her “first internet nude” and it’s going to have everyone buzzing.

Cabello turns 23 tomorrow, and in honor of that, she has taken to social media and posted an adorable photo of her when she was a baby. Ok, ok, it’s probably not what you were expecting, but posting a funny picture to celebrate her birthday as she is working in London, filming the latest remake of Cinderella, just seems like an old-fashioned good time. We’ve all got photos like this from when we were kids, why not let the world see, right? It’s less embarrassing than your mother sharing them with Facebook friends anyway.

At Gossip Cop, we’re amazed that the former Fifth Harmony member has managed to stay out the tabloids as much as she has. She is, however, often embroiled in controversy somewhere online, whether it’s those old racist posts Camila Cabello has since condemned or the running conspiracy theory that her relationship with Shawn Mendes is a publicity stunt (it’s not).

The Cuban singer’s old Tumblr posts are back in the news after Normani weighed in on the controversy. Normani has held nothing back, saying, “Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans.” Conspiracy theorists may believe this is an attempt by Camila Cabello to bury the Normani story, but that’s unlikely, as Cabello has done her best to move past the controversy.

Her recent row with Normani has been brewing for a while, as Cabello is no stranger to controversy. When she first split with Normani and the rest of Fifth Harmony to strike out on her own, there was definitely some bad blood. At least for Cabello, it was the right decision as her career trajectory has only skyrocketed in recent years.