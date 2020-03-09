By Griffin Matis |

Camila Cabello knows how to make her fans feel loved! The pop singer posted a cute selfie on her Instagram today, and loyal followers immediately filled the comments with heart eyes and compliments. Cabello is dressed in a simple black-on-black outfit with a comfy jacket over a dark top, accented with a chic pair of tortoiseshell glasses and a sly grin. “love u” reads the simple caption.

Speaking of love, the singer was asked about her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes at the Global Awards earlier this month. Camila Cabello wasn’t shy and explained that she and her boyfriend would love to make more music together after the widespread success of their previous collaboration, “Señorita”. However, the former Fifth Harmony member admitted that it wouldn’t be as easy as just hopping in the studio; she said that being in such a passionate relationship can be a massive energy drain.

While fans of the couple might be nervous about such a serious comment, it seems like a totally fair statement. The two are as passionate as they are popular, and it’s always nice to see a celebrity being open about their human struggles. At the end of the night, Cabello won the “Best Female” award at the awards show last week, beating out fellow pop sensations Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

The award comes on the heels of her adorable Cinderella-themed birthday party, which she used as a platform to promote Save the Children. Camila Cabello’s dedication to the charity is fairly well-known, and the singer earned praise from fellow celebrity activist Jennifer Garner for going out of her way to tell fans about how important the cause is and asking them to donate. Cabello has worked with the organization since 2016, collaborating with the cause several times in her career.