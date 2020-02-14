Camila Cabello’s Dedication To Charity Is Inspiring

By Hugh Scott |

Recently, Camila Cabello’s reputation took a hit when old racist Tumblr posts surfaced. The posts were made when Cabello wasn’t even old enough to drive, and the pop star has humbly apologized for them. It’s not wrong to criticize the singer, but it’s also important to point out her philanthropic efforts because they are impressive. She’s come a long way in the last seven or eight years.

Cabello has been involved with Save the Children for years now. In 2018, when she was named as ambassador for the charity, she said, “I am so connected with their mission, and I’m incredibly honored to be named an ambassador for the organization.” The singer added, “I am eager to continue using my voice on behalf of kids in need all around the world.” The “Señorita” singer donated a portion of the proceeds from her concert in Puerto Rico that year to the organization’s Hurricane Maria Relief Fund. Cabello also donated part of the proceeds of her ticket sales for that entire tour to the Children’s Health Fund.

Camila Cabello continues to work with the charity

The Cuban star also received an honor at Save the Children’s annual gala last fall. During her speech at the event, Cabello said, “I am proud to announce a commitment to help support Save the Children and its missions.” She added later in an Instagram post, “I felt especially inspired by the kids there that at such a young age use everything they have been through to make a difference and help others…” She also committed to raising $250,000 for the organization.

It’s not just large charitable organizations that have been affected by Camila Cabello’s generosity either. Last March, she tweeted that she had donated money to a GoFundMe for Tanitoluwa Adewumi, a homeless 8-year-old New York State Chess Champion. A fan revealed in the thread that Camillo had given $10,000. Shortly after, Adewumi and his family found a home thanks to her and others donations.

While she might not be directly responsible, it’s a safe bet that Camila Cabello had an impact on her boyfriend Shawn Mendes as well. Just a few months after the couple started dating, Mendes launched his own charitable foundation. Like his girlfriend he uses the foundation to benefit children, donating money to SickKids, a pediatric hospital in his native Toronto.

Given that Cabello and Mendes are both young, it’s easy to expect they might fall into the trappings of fame, buying cars and jewelry. And sure, they might be doing that too, but they are also clearly dedicated to philanthropy and setting a great example for their young fans.