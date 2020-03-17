Camila Cabello’s Coronavirus Advice On Instagram Is Something We All Should Keep In Mind

By Griffin Matis |

Camila Cabello might be better known for uploading some serious PDA pics with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but the “Havana” singer took some time to post a sweet message to fans concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

She uploaded a picture of a handwritten note in a journal and added a caption featuring a globe emoji surrounded by two hearts. “scary times for humans right now. i’m taking a deep breath and thinking of all of us. let’s take care of each other. we’ll get through it together.”

Camila Cabello encourages guided meditation

The “Señorita” singer is taking another important step in ensuring her mental and physical health, and she’s advising all of her followers to try out her tactic. The singer just uploaded a photo of her sitting on a chair outside with her legs crossed and eyes closed. With her arms gently resting on her knees, she looks every bit the part of zen master.

“meditation has changed my life in the last few months,” she wrote in the caption. “I didn’t share this with you guys at the time because honestly I was just trying to be okay, but I was experiencing severe anxiety.”

Cabello points to meditation’s ability to help practitioners manage strong negative feelings, like the stress most feel when facing the current health crisis. She also notes that the practice helps users hone their empathy and compassion for other living beings, from neighbors to the plants outside the window.

“We are in this together, let’s not be indifferent to others risk,” she reiterated. “it’s our responsibility to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe. Empathy to others’ reality and solidarity could make the difference in hard moments like this. We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, and we don’t want to be a part of the problem when we could be part of the solution.”

Camila Cabello encouraged followers to look into guided meditations on the web while they’re cooped up inside and self-quarantining. She recommended looking for videos on YouTube or using the meditation app Calm. Failing that, she gave a specific practice that even folks who have never meditated can try.

“close your eyes and sit with your spine upright and feel gravity grounding your body to the earth’s surface and supporting you. Take three deep breaths and then begin to just notice the natural flow of your breath. Being aware of breathing in, breathing out. Following every inhale and exhale with your attention.”

Camila Cabello wrote that, once your mind is entirely clear and calm, to imagine the people in the world who are most at risk because of the virus. Then, she said, you repeat your mantra in the face of the pandemic.

“Picture every human in the world right now, elders, people that have respiratory problems and are vulnerable, picture the people that are vulnerable, picture their families, and say ‘May you be healthy. May you be safe. May you be free from illness. May you be well.’ Repeat until you really feel it in your heart,” Camila Cabello wrote. “love you guys, please stay safe !”