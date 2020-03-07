The Sweet Reason Camila Cabello’s Birthday Party Was Cinderella Themed

By Hugh Scott |

Camila Cabello‘s Instagram followers were treated to a bevy of photos and stories from her birthday party, and fans were quick to note the fun Cinderella-inspired theme happening. There was an ice sculpture in the shape of glass slippers and a pumpkin carriage cake, complete with mice surrounding it. What inspired a 23-year-old woman to have a party you’d expect from an 8-year-old?

Cabello is, of course, playing Cinderella in an upcoming film that is currently in production in England. Fittingly, Cabello’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, flew across the pond to join his princess before the party clock struck midnight. He was sure to help her cut the pumpkin-shaped cake and dance with her in a conga line. The party was even held in a princess-like ballroom at Blackpool Tower in Blackpool, England.

The fairy tale party capped what seemed to be a very happy birthday for Camila Cabello. She started the day by posting a cheeky “nude” photo of her as a baby, but it wasn’t all naked pictures and conga lines. In a more serious post, she discussed the charity that is closest to her heart, Save the Children.

In the post, Cabello chose the day to bring attention to one of the charity’s most important causes. She writes, “for my birthday I wanna bring attention to one of the worst humanitarian crises happening in the world right now, in Syria.” The Cuban-American singer goes on, “950,000 people have been forced to flee their homes because of the violence in Idlib – some with only the clothes on their backs. Most of them are children.”

Camila Cabello then makes an appeal for her fans to help the children in Syria: “it would mean the world to me if you would consider supporting Save the Children’s response to this humanitarian crisis. Go to savethechildren.org to help Save the Children reach children in need.” She might be the princess of the day, but she’s hoping to help however she can.

Cinderella is scheduled to hit theaters next year with an all-star cast, including Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel, and Nicholas Galitzine, who posted a short video from the party as well. It will be Camila Cabello’s first acting role, and as she continues to spike in popularity, riding the wave of success of her latest album, Romance, which was released late last year, it’s a safe bet the movie will be a huge hit.

Most of the posts came through Cabello’s temporary stories, but thankfully, other guests captured the moments for posterity.

