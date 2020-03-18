Cameron Diaz Inspires Drew Barrymore To Have Third Baby?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Is Drew Barrymore having a third baby through IVF after seeing Cameron Diaz welcome her first child? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Barrymore, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, wants another child according to NW. A supposed source says the actress got baby fever after meeting Diaz’s newborn daughter earlier this year. “Being godmother to [Diaz’s girl] just isn’t enough for Drew. She hates it when she has to hand her back to Cam during their visits. She so loves having a newborn in her life again.”

The supposed tipster adds, “Drew just turned 45 and seeing how Cam did it at the age of 46, she’s decided to not wait around for a man to make this happen.” The questionable insider says the single actress is exploring using a sperm donor, but she’s also open to asking her ex-husband if he’d consider donating to keep the baby “in the family.” “But she’s convinced he’s a ‘girl maker’ and has her heart set on a boy,” adds the seemingly phony source. From there, the suspicious insider says Barrymore’s two daughters are also “excited” at the prospect of becoming “big sisters.”

Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation, who tells us the tabloid’s article is fabricated. Barrymore isn’t pining for another child just because her friend welcomed a baby girl. Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time a tabloid has pushed a similar narrative in the wake of Diaz having a child.

Just last month, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for falsely claiming Diaz’s sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, also had “baby fever” after meeting the actress’s newborn. The premise wasn’t true when it applied to Richie, and it’s no more accurate in Barrymore’s case. Still, we’re starting to wonder who else in Diaz’s life is going to want a baby next – at least in the world of the tabloids.

Meanwhile, the gossip media makes up stories about Barrymore having another kid. Last August, Gossip Cop called out the National Enquirer for wrongly reporting that Barrymore was desperate for a third child despite being single, so she was exploring both IVF and adoption. That wasn’t the case.

Back in 2018, Gossip Cop debunked a Woman’s Day story about Barrymore being pregnant with a mystery man’s baby. She wasn’t. The actress is very happy her two daughters and hasn’t expressed a desire to have more children. These various storylines claiming otherwise are made up.