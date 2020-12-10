Cambridge Children Delighting Queen With Visit On Christmas?

There's No Party

Finally, and most importantly, Queen Elizabeth has been forced to call off the usual Christmas festivities at Sandringham this year in favor of a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle. This entire story is obviously completely made-up. There are no cookies being baked or carols being sung, nor, it appears, will there be this year. The pandemic has affected everyone in the world and the Royal Family is not an exception. This is a puff piece meant to uplift the royal children as life-affirming darlings, which may be true, but the story's not.