Cambridge Children Delighting Queen With Visit On Christmas?

Every year Queen Elizabeth throws a Christmas get-together for the royal family at the Sandringham Estate. One tabloid has all the details about this family Christmas party which includes Prince William and Kate Middleton's children cheering everyone up after a horrible year. Gossip Cop investigates if this potential COVID-19 risk is happening or not.
The cover story of OK! promises details on the royal Christmas party, including “no masks” and “adorable letters to Santa.” Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been “putting smiles on everyone’s faces” as they assist the queen with Christmas prep. “The queen couldn’t be happier to have the children around” and they are making sure the year ends on a positive note.
The children in this story are absolutely idyllic. “The kids hang on every word” of Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas day speech, and “later, they sing carols around the fireplace” while listening to her tell stories. The children will then play some board games, with a source telling the tabloid that “George can occasionally be a sore loser at Monopoly and Louis already learning how to play chess.” The article concludes by saying “things may be a little quieter than in seasons past, but all the more special thanks to the Cambridge kiddos.’
You can spot the cover photo as being badly photoshopped from a mile away. The tabloid cut and paste the queen into a recent photo the Cambridge’s took with David Attenborough. In what hardly constitutes a party setting, the Cambridge’s recently spent a bit of time with the queen, but there were no children present.
Finally, and most importantly, Queen Elizabeth has been forced to call off the usual Christmas festivities at Sandringham this year in favor of a quiet Christmas at Windsor Castle. This entire story is obviously completely made-up. There are no cookies being baked or carols being sung, nor, it appears, will there be this year. The pandemic has affected everyone in the world and the Royal Family is not an exception. This is a puff piece meant to uplift the royal children as life-affirming darlings, which may be true, but the story's not.
One thing is true, you can't trust this tabloid. In a classic tabloid story, OK! claimed Middleton and Prince William would do a tell-all interview to spill dirt about the Sussexes. That never happened. In September of last year, the same publication said Middleton was pregnant with twins, but that was, once again, completely made-up. Gossip Cop also busted a story about Prince Andrew benign officially banned by the queen from ever meeting his unborn grandchild.
This tabloid projects whatever story it wants on the royal family. This Christmas story hasn’t happened, nor will it happen in 2020. So much for monopoly and two-year-olds playing chess.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.