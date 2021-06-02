Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Harrison Ford in a tuxedo with Calista Flockhart in a black dress Celebrities Calista Flockhart Sick Of Living With Harrison Ford, Marriage In Trouble?

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have been together for almost 20 years – a lifetime by Hollywood standards. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the couple’s relationship was “on the rocks” since their son Liam went off to college. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the spouses are living today. Is Flockhart Tired […]

 by Cortland Ann
Pokimane filming a video with her hand up. Celebrities Pokimane Net Worth 2021: Did A Fan Really Donate $80 Million To The Twitch Streamer?

If you’re an avid Twitch viewer, you know Pokimane. The streaming sensation has been a Twitch fixture since her account’s meteoric rise back in 2017. Now, she’s one of the most popular personalities on the platform, which means she must be earning some serious cash for her efforts. Can you guess how much this 25-year-old […]

 by Jane Andrews
Mayim Bialik wears a red dress against a white background on the red carpet Entertainment ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Lose It Over New Guest Host

Jeopardy! fans have a new favorite guest host, and it’s an actress who is known to be a total brainiac. Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik has been killing it during her guest hosting stint on the hit trivia game show, with some fans saying she’d make the perfect permanent host. The Blossom star has […]

 by Brianna Morton
George Clooney smiling in a suit Celebrities Report: George Clooney ‘Taking Break’ From Marriage, Staying With Friends

Are George Clooney and wife Amal taking a break? One tabloid seemed to think so back in March. The outlet claimed Clooney wasn’t quarantining at home anymore and was instead staying with friends. Gossip Cop is investigating the claim. Is George Clooney Staying With His Friend? After the Ocean’s 11 star was spotted in Los […]

 by Cortland Ann
Celebrities

Calista Flockhart Sick Of Living With Harrison Ford, Marriage In Trouble?

C
Cortland Ann
6:00 pm, June 2, 2021
Harrison Ford in a tuxedo with Calista Flockhart in a black dress
(Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have been together for almost 20 years – a lifetime by Hollywood standards. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the couple’s relationship was “on the rocks” since their son Liam went off to college. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the spouses are living today.

Is Flockhart Tired Of Ford’s Old Man Routine?

Nine months ago, Woman’s Day reported the Ally McBeal star was reeling after her son Liam left for college — and not because of the empty nest. Apparently, without her son there as a buffer, Flockhart was “totally underwhelmed” about living with Ford, who gets described as a “grumpy old man” that’s “pretty set in his ways.”

The outlet alleged that the Star Wars icon’s only source of joy was his obsession for flying. According to a source who claims they are a friend of Flockhart’s, the actress “desperately wishes he’d quit, for everyone’s safety, not just his!” The insider ended the article by saying Ford was only going to make Flockhart’s extreme loneliness worse.

Are They Still Living Together?

Back at the beginning of the year when this article was first published, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson close to Flockhart. They went on the record as saying this story was indeed “false.” With that personal confirmation and Flockhart’s own sentiments about age not factoring at all into their relationship, Gossip Cop deemed the story false. 

As of now, the couple is still living together in Los Angeles with a vacation home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Ford not only flies the family there when visiting but flew Liam to college to drop him off last fall. A month ago, paparazzi spotted the couple still together with their dogs as they got off a private plane. Sounds like Flockhart approves of her husband’s flying habit, whether he’s the pilot or not. 

These Rumors Are Common

When a showbiz couple stays together as long as Ford and Flockhart have, every rumor under the sun has been written about them. New Idea wrote a story claiming something very similar to this report back in June 2020. Apparently, Flockhart was threatening to leave her husband over his flying habits after he endured a “near-miss collision” in a two-seater plane. Of course, the tabloids reporting of the events were a twisted version of the truth and Gossip Cop busted the story right away, once again using a spokesperson close to the family as a source.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’

Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids  

Reports Say Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, And Gwen Stefani All Getting Married In Malibu Soon 

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert 

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Breakup Over Adopting A Third Child? 

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.