Calista Flockhart Sick Of Living With Harrison Ford, Marriage In Trouble?

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have been together for almost 20 years – a lifetime by Hollywood standards. Last year, a tabloid claimed that the couple’s relationship was “on the rocks” since their son Liam went off to college. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the spouses are living today.

Is Flockhart Tired Of Ford’s Old Man Routine?

Nine months ago, Woman’s Day reported the Ally McBeal star was reeling after her son Liam left for college — and not because of the empty nest. Apparently, without her son there as a buffer, Flockhart was “totally underwhelmed” about living with Ford, who gets described as a “grumpy old man” that’s “pretty set in his ways.”

The outlet alleged that the Star Wars icon’s only source of joy was his obsession for flying. According to a source who claims they are a friend of Flockhart’s, the actress “desperately wishes he’d quit, for everyone’s safety, not just his!” The insider ended the article by saying Ford was only going to make Flockhart’s extreme loneliness worse.

Are They Still Living Together?

Back at the beginning of the year when this article was first published, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson close to Flockhart. They went on the record as saying this story was indeed “false.” With that personal confirmation and Flockhart’s own sentiments about age not factoring at all into their relationship, Gossip Cop deemed the story false.

As of now, the couple is still living together in Los Angeles with a vacation home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Ford not only flies the family there when visiting but flew Liam to college to drop him off last fall. A month ago, paparazzi spotted the couple still together with their dogs as they got off a private plane. Sounds like Flockhart approves of her husband’s flying habit, whether he’s the pilot or not.

These Rumors Are Common

When a showbiz couple stays together as long as Ford and Flockhart have, every rumor under the sun has been written about them. New Idea wrote a story claiming something very similar to this report back in June 2020. Apparently, Flockhart was threatening to leave her husband over his flying habits after he endured a “near-miss collision” in a two-seater plane. Of course, the tabloids reporting of the events were a twisted version of the truth and Gossip Cop busted the story right away, once again using a spokesperson close to the family as a source.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’

Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids

Reports Say Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, And Gwen Stefani All Getting Married In Malibu Soon

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Breakup Over Adopting A Third Child?