Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injury Complications?

Was Caitlyn Jenner falling apart after plastic surgery? Last year, one tabloid seemed to think so and asserted the former Olympian was upset over her new look. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the former reality star is today.

Caitlyn Jenner Left ‘Horrified’?

With random photos lining the article edges with adorning captions like “horrified by her looks” and “transition is now a burden,” the National Enquirer went all out last June trying to prove Jenner was ashamed of her new body. “She is horrified with the way she looks and feels,” an unnamed insider spilled.

It was true that Jenner did undergo surgery over five years ago to help her with her transition, but according to the insider and the article, “All the surgeries she’s had, all the work and money she put into her gender transition five years ago seem to be failing on her.” The source continued, “Her body and joints are stiff from her years as an athlete.”

Adding to the fodder, the publication speculated that Jenner was suffering from botched implants and “cancerous rashes” because a “longevity expert” told the outlet that her “arms are covered with white depigmented spots that are the early signs of sun damage. If left to grow, they become skin cancers!”

What’s Really Going On With Jenner

As Gossip Cop pointed out, a lot of the symptoms the outlet describes are not a sign of bad plastic surgery or cancerous rashes. Instead, they are a sign of aging, something people in their 70s like Jenner do. If she felt like her body was failing her, that would be due to age and not her transition. Luckily, a representative for the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reassured Gossip Cop last year that the story was “not true.”

Since the story came out, Jenner is not only feeling good, she is feeling well enough to run for Governor of California. Whether or not you agree with her politics, it is easy to see the National Enquirer has it out for Jenner with transphobic and sexist language.

The outlet has written at least two more lied-filled reports about the former Olympian’s quality of life in the last year. In November, one issue of the magazine claimed that Jenner was “on a downward emotional spiral” spurred by exclusion from her family and a lack of a love life. In reality, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram story of Jenner blowing out her candles on her birthday. This sentiment was built upon an August article the publication wrote, this time saying the former athlete was “living a miserable life.” Gossip Cop busted both stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lester Holt Out At NBC News?

Prince Harry ‘On Verge Of Total Breakdown’ After ‘Huge Fights’ With Meghan Markle?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

Derek Hough’s Girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, Told Him To Propose Or They’re ‘Over’?