By Laura Broman

Caitlyn Jenner never starred in a “biopic” about herself with her friend Sophia Hutchins, despite one tabloid claim. Gossip Cop looked into that rumor a year ago today and dismissed it as untrue. The passing year has further proved how silly it was.

An article printed in Star last April contended that Jenner and Hutchins were developing a biopic together about their personal journeys as trans women. An alleged “insider” told the magazine, “They want to grow their brand so it can inspire others who’ve gone through a similar journey.” “They’ve held onto everything since they met: videos, photos, and even the hate mail,” the questionable source went on. “As much as they want to produce a positive story, there’s a keenness to highlight the hurdles and abuse they’ve had to encounter.” The two friends supposedly wanted to star in the movie themselves: “Sophia’s always wanted to be a star and Cait’s determined to make that happen.”

The story was clearly a fabrication. Setting aside how bizarre it would be for the two women to star in a biopic about themselves (has that ever happened?), it wouldn’t make any sense for Jenner to make a film about the few years she’s been friends with Hutchins, rather than the much larger story of her life leading up to that point. Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Jenner, who assured us the claim was completely false. Jenner and Hutchins were not making a movie about their own lives to star in together.

With the passing months, no such biopic of any kind has been announced, nor does Hutchins seem interested in becoming a “star.” Throughout 2019, she’s been busy developing her own makeup brand, Lumasol. She’s also acted as Jenner’s manager, negotiating the former Olympian’s brand deals, television appearances, and paid speeches. If she was really interested in getting in front of the camera, there would be evidence of it by now. The tabloid’s claim remains false.

Caitlyn Jenner’s well-publicized friendship with Sophia Hutchins has inspired a lot of phony tabloid claims. In the past year, Gossip Cop has had to debunk a lot of rumors about the two friends, often having to do with Jenner venturing further into reality television or Jenner and Hutchins getting married and having a child together. All of these rumors are incorrect: Jenner is not developing either a film or a television project about her life. And Hutchins is simply a very close friend of hers, with whom she has never actually been romantically linked.