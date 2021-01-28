Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know

For years, rumors have spread that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins were dating, though they both have denied the dating and engagement talks. What is the extent of their relationship? Gossip Cop gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about the two and if they are romantically involved with one another.
In 2018, the Globe alleged Caitlyn Jenner intended to propose to Sophia Hutchins and adopt a baby. The paper claimed Jenner “planned to build a new family with her 21-year-old transgender galpal," and was "set to pop the question.” An insider revealed Jenner and Hutchins were slowly coming out as a couple znd the reality star received approval from Hutchins' family members. Yet, Gossip Cop questioned, if the two were taking their time developing their relationship, why would Jenner rush to propose and how would a tabloid know? Gossip Cop discovered it was because the story was fabricated. At the time, Jenner clarified dating wasn't her priority.
Months later, the National Enquirer ran a report that contended Jenner was staying celibate until she married Hutchins. Since Jenner never popped the question, Gossip Cop already distrusted the story. The tabloid used pictures of Jenner and Hutchins holding hands as a basis for its tale while adding, “that's as far as the couple plans to go until their wedding.” An insider tattled, “Caitlyn and Sophia kiss and cuddle, but they decided not to take things to the next level just yet." The source further disclosing the former Olympian’s conservative leanings is what inspired this decision. Gossip Cop, however, was informed by a spokesperson for Jenner that there was no wedding in the works.
Apparently, the tabloids didn’t get the memo. In 2019, the Enquirer once again declared Jenner planned to wed Hutchins and would undergo plastic surgery before the wedding. The supermarket tabloid purported the retired athlete was undergoing several cosmetic procedures before her supposed ceremony to Hutchins. "Cait's absolutely obsessed with nips and tucks. She obviously feels a lot of pressure dating someone so much younger than she was,” a tipster revealed. From there, the report took a dramatic turn when it asserted Kanye West would serve as Jenner’s best man. As Gossip Cop has explained before, Jenner and Hutchins weren’t engaged, and while Jenner has admitted to getting plastic surgery, she wasn't doing it to get married to Hutchins.
This didn’t stop In Touch from alleging Jenner and Hutchins were madly in love. According to the magazine, Jenner hesitated with the idea of marrying Hutchins due to their 46-year age difference. "But Sophia convinced her to look past that," an insider stated. The source added that Jenner wanted to wed Hutchins before she turned 70. The report, however, directly contradicted Sophia Hutchins' exclusive interview with The New York Times. Jenner's business partner explained she was never romantically involved with the transgender reality star. During an appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Hutchins revealed her relationship with Jenner was parental.
It's very parental, very protective. But, at the same time, it's also businessy. It's like we're family. All of my family is in Seattle...it's been nice to feel like you have a family where you're living. As far as romance, no.
In the summer of 2019, the Enquirer contended Hutchins and Jenner called off their summer wedding. The paper insisted the rumored couple’s constant bickering led to the decision to postpone their alleged nuptials. “Cait's pretty devastated. She adored Sophia and still wanted to marry her, but not if she's made to feel like she forced the issue,” an insider divulged to the tabloid. However, as Gossip Cop has corrected, the two never planned to marry. Therefore, there was never a wedding in the works. The report was just as phony as the several other articles we’ve busted.
In short, Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins aren’t a couple and the two aren’t getting married. Maybe Jenner will find love one day, but it won’t be with Hutchins.
