Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know

Caitlyn Saved Herself For Sophia?

Months later, the National Enquirer ran a report that contended Jenner was staying celibate until she married Hutchins. Since Jenner never popped the question, Gossip Cop already distrusted the story. The tabloid used pictures of Jenner and Hutchins holding hands as a basis for its tale while adding, “that's as far as the couple plans to go until their wedding.” An insider tattled, “Caitlyn and Sophia kiss and cuddle, but they decided not to take things to the next level just yet." The source further disclosing the former Olympian’s conservative leanings is what inspired this decision. Gossip Cop, however, was informed by a spokesperson for Jenner that there was no wedding in the works.