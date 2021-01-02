Top Caitlyn Jenner Story Of 2020: 'Out Of Control' And Hurtling Towards A 'Crash'

Gossip Cop has seen enough mean-spirited reporting on Caitlyn Jenner over the years to know when we’ve seen another hit piece. As we said when we first encountered this article, it’s obvious that this tabloid simply hates Jenner. That’s the only reason we could come up with to explain why it would print such obvious lies about her. Jenner has not been shunned by her family, in fact they recently celebrated Jenner’s 71st birthday together. It almost goes without saying that Jenner is also not addicted to cosmetic surgery or depressed over her looks.