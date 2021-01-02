Top Caitlyn Jenner Story Of 2020: 'Out Of Control' And Hurtling Towards A 'Crash'

One of the top rumors this year about Caitlyn Jenner came from a tabloid that claimed the former Olympian was “hurtling towards a crash.” The outlet insisted Jenner was on a “downward spiral” that allegedly had friends worried she was close to needing psychological help. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor when it first came out, but now we’re taking a second look.
The National Enquirer was behind the report that Caitlyn Jenner was on a “downward emotional spiral” that purportedly left some “friends” worried the star was “one step from the psycho ward.” The tabloid asserted that Jenner felt “shunned” by the Kardashians, including by her own daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Jenner also supposedly struggled to find love and was unhappy about her looks, sources snitched. One insider explained,
Caitlyn is so tense, insecure, and sensitive about everything. So, she’s diving into more and more prospective projects in a desperate effort to kick-start her flagging career, and she’s flying off the handle all the time!
Besides concerns about her career, Jenner was also allegedly left “devastated” when her close friend, roommate, and business partner Sophia Hutchins “told her there was no romance between them.” It should be noted that tabloids have long speculated that there’s more than just friendship between the two women, but both have denied the rumors. Regardless, the source insisted that Jenner was utterly broken by Hutchins’ confession that the two of them were simply friends.
Cait won’t admit it but all the rejection she’s suffered has thrown her for a loop.
Finally, the tabloid remarked that Jenner was still deeply dissatisfied with her looks, despite the outlet’s assertion that she’d already spent a fortune on plastic surgery. “It’s not unusual for Cait to spend $500,000 a year on them. But she’s horrified she’s still not happy with her looks after all her surgeries,” the snitch revealed. "In fact, nothing makes her happy anymore and her friends are worried she may need professional help!"
Gossip Cop has seen enough mean-spirited reporting on Caitlyn Jenner over the years to know when we’ve seen another hit piece. As we said when we first encountered this article, it’s obvious that this tabloid simply hates Jenner. That’s the only reason we could come up with to explain why it would print such obvious lies about her. Jenner has not been shunned by her family, in fact they recently celebrated Jenner’s 71st birthday together. It almost goes without saying that Jenner is also not addicted to cosmetic surgery or depressed over her looks.
Nor was Jenner “devastated” that Sophia Hutchins said the two were just friends, because that’s exactly what they are to each other. Both women, over the years, have denied a romantic relationship, which they’ve only been forced to do because the tabloids keep recycling the same bogus storylines. We also reached out to Jenner’s rep, who confirmed, on the record, our suspicions were correct. Perhaps the tabloids will learn to be kinder to Jenner in 2021, but we won’t hold our breath.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.