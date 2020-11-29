Drew Scott Warned Twin Jonathan To Think Twice About Wedding 'Divorced Mom' Zooey Deschanel? Celebrities Drew Scott Warned Twin Jonathan To Think Twice About Wedding 'Divorced Mom' Zooey Deschanel?
Whoopi Goldberg Literally Has No Eyebrows And She’s Still Beautiful Celebrities Whoopi Goldberg Literally Has No Eyebrows And She’s Still Beautiful
Johnny Depp Taking 25-Year Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio To The 'Next Level'? Celebrities Johnny Depp Taking 25-Year Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio To The 'Next Level'?
Truth About Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Fighting Over How To Raise Their Kids Celebrities Truth About Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Fighting Over How To Raise Their Kids
News

Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Control', Jennifer Aniston Gets Weekly Visits From Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, And More Daily Gossip

Caitlyn Jenner wearing white with a contemplative expression on the red carpet side by side with _New Idea_ cover featuring Jennifer Aniston hugging Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com / New Idea)

As the holiday season is officially in full swirl, apparently so is the celeb rumor mill. Continue on to see Gossip Cop's investigations and final verdicts on some of the top rumors circulating now.

Caitlyn Jenner wearing white with a contemplative expression on the red carpet
(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Control' And 'Hurtling Towards A Crash'

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner is no stranger to the public eye and the scrutiny that comes along with it, but Gossip Cop came across a recent report that claimed Jenner is “on a downward emotional spiral that some friends believe has left her one step from the psycho ward.” According to their sources, the I Am Cait star feels left out of the family and is struggling to find a real romance. We dug into the claims, see our final verdict here.

Jennifer Aniston hugging Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on the cover of 'New Idea'
(New Idea)

Report: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Visits Jennifer Aniston Once A Week

Another report we came across detailed the increasing visits of Brad Pitt's and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh to Jennifer Aniston's home. Their sources claim Jolie-Pitt enjoys getting away from the craziness of her own home, going as far as to claim she views Aniston as her "new stepmum." Gossip Cop looked into these claims, and what it may mean for the future of Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt. Be sure to check out our findings here.

Prince Harry looking at the paparazzi while out and about
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com

Prince Harry's Recent Photoshoot Meant To Send A Message To The Royal Family?

Being a royal sure isn't easy. The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle have more than their fair share of rumors flying about, with one of the latest claiming Prince Harry staged a recent photo-op on Remembrance Day to send a clear message to his family back home in the UK. Is there truly unrest in the royal family? Check out our investigation here.

More From Gossip Cop

Is Jaden Smith Gay?' Everything That Went Down Between Him And Tyler, The Creator

Sarah Jessica Parker Going Broke?

Everything Jennifer Aniston Eats In A Day To Keep A Toned Physique After 50

Report: Sharon Osbourne Driving Off Co-Hosts, Taking Over 'The Talk'

How Tall Is DaBaby? All About His Surprising Height

Related

Kelly Clarkson Rushing To The Altar, Prince Charles In Limbo, And More Daily Gossip