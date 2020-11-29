Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Control', Jennifer Aniston Gets Weekly Visits From Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, And More Daily Gossip

As the holiday season is officially in full swirl, apparently so is the celeb rumor mill. Continue on to see Gossip Cop's investigations and final verdicts on some of the top rumors circulating now.
Reality star Caitlyn Jenner is no stranger to the public eye and the scrutiny that comes along with it, but Gossip Cop came across a recent report that claimed Jenner is “on a downward emotional spiral that some friends believe has left her one step from the psycho ward.” According to their sources, the I Am Cait star feels left out of the family and is struggling to find a real romance. We dug into the claims, see our final verdict here.
Another report we came across detailed the increasing visits of Brad Pitt's and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh to Jennifer Aniston's home. Their sources claim Jolie-Pitt enjoys getting away from the craziness of her own home, going as far as to claim she views Aniston as her "new stepmum." Gossip Cop looked into these claims, and what it may mean for the future of Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt. Be sure to check out our findings here.
Being a royal sure isn't easy. The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle have more than their fair share of rumors flying about, with one of the latest claiming Prince Harry staged a recent photo-op on Remembrance Day to send a clear message to his family back home in the UK. Is there truly unrest in the royal family? Check out our investigation here.
