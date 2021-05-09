Caitlyn Jenner Only Running For Governor To Get Revenge On Kardashians?

Caitlyn Jenner recently announced her intention to run for governor of California. One report suggests she’s doing this just to stick to the rest of the Kardashian family and is even consulting Kanye West for help. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Caitlyn’s Revenge Run!’

The National Enquirer says that Caitlyn Jenner is running for office as a way to get revenge on the Kardashian family for shunning her. Insiders report the I Am Cait star becoming governor would catapult the Olympic gold medalist above Kris Jenner in terms of achievement. A source says, “It’s really put the fire in her belly, and Caitlyn can’t imagine any better revenge than taking center stage without their help!”

An insider adds that Jenner “has a huge ego and wants to prove” that she doesn’t need the Kardashians to have an impact. She’s even bringing Kanye West on as a consultant because of his presidential run. The article concludes with a source saying, “Caitlyn knows Kanye has a following she can draw on… it’s a bonus for her that Kanye has his own axe to grind against Kris and the girls.”

Is Caitlyn Jenner Out For Revenge?

In the 2020 election, Kanye West picked up 60,000 total votes out of a possible 160 million. He had the most traction in Tennessee, not California. For comparison’s sake, Arnold Schwarzenegger needed about four million votes to retain his governorship in 2006. Maybe West isn’t exactly a go-to source on how to win elections.

Tabloids have exaggerated the beef between Caitlyn Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jenner will join the family for the conclusion of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. If she is angry enough with the Kardashians to run for governor of California out of spite, she’d presumably be too angry to have a guest role on the reality show.

Jenner Has Her Reasons

No matter what you think of Caitlyn Jenner running for governor and whether or not she really has a chance, you can’t deny that she’s taking it seriously. Jenner genuinely feels she could do a better job than Gary Newsom and isn’t doing it to stick it to an ex. This whole story is completely false.

The Enquirer once said that Jenner couldn’t go on and was living a miserable life. A few months later, it reported that she was “one step from the psycho ward” after being betrayed and isolated by the Kardashians. These stories are just cruel for the sake of being cruel and have no basis in reality.

Gossip Cop busted this outlet for a story about Jenner’s plastic surgery going wrong, but that never happened. With a track record this lousy, you can’t be surprised that it would miss the mark on yet another Jenner story.

