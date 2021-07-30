Caitlyn Jenner On ‘Edge Of Total Collapse’ After Disastrous Political Rally?

Is Caitlyn Jenner ready to throw in the towel after being berated with slurs at a recent political rally? That’s what one tabloid reports this week. Gossip Cop takes a look at the claims.

Caitlyn Jenner ‘Caving’ After Recent Political Rally?

According to this week’s edition of the Globe, Caitlyn Jenner was left a “mess” after being ruthlessly attacked with ugly slurs at the Conservative Political Action Conference. It seems that ever since Jenner announced her run for office, there’s been an unstoppable onslaught of criticism. While many Californians protest her bid for governor due to her political beliefs, those shouting the loudest have been employing aggressively transphobic rhetoric. The tabloid insists the psychological battering, especially from the comments at CPAC, has already taken its toll on Jenner.

An inside source dishes, “Caitlyn’s found herself in the middle of a storm with all of these people flinging terrible names at her, and her resolve is weakening,” adding, “She was pumped up when she announced her candidacy in April, but her courage is failing her. When that activist kept calling her Bruce, it has a disastrous effect on her psychologically. She stopped being Bruce long ago. Her nerves are shattered and she’s a jittery mess.” The source goes on, insisting Jenner is barely sleeping, still dedicating all of her energy and resources into her campaign.

The tipster confides, “She’s talked herself into a place where defeat is not an option, even though the odds are tiny to zero. Cait’s terrified of losing because she doesn’t know what she’ll do next, but she’s also terrified of facing another hostile crowd.” Finally, the insider notes, “Her loved ones worry she’ll collapse in a crying heap before election day.”

Caitlyn Jenner On The Verge of Collapse?

So, is it true Caitlyn Jenner isn’t long for politics? Of course not. Here’s the deal: This tabloid’s behavior is no better than those throwing slurs at Jenner. While the outlet calls the attacks against Jenner “ugly” and “damaging,” it has no real issue repeating said slurs and adding some of its own insults in the mix. The first words in the body of the article are “sex-swapper Caitlyn Jenner,” which show a clear disregard for transgender people’s experiences. It’s obvious the tabloid only aims to insult Jenner instead of truly informing readers of the transphobic abuse she faced at the political rally.

That being said, Jenner isn’t giving up just yet. Jenner recently announced a state-wide bus tour and continues to give interviews and campaign for governor. While the treatment Jenner faced at CPAC would be hard for anyone, she took to Instagram shortly after calling the convention an overall positive experience. The point is, Jenner doesn’t appear “near collapse” or “caving.”

The Tabloid Has It Out For Caitlyn Jenner

The Globe has a long history of lying about Caitlyn Jenner. Back in 2018, the tabloid claimed Jenner was getting married and adopting a baby. Then, the tabloid alleged Jenner was vindictively happy that KUWTK was coming to an end. Next, the outlet reported Jenner couldn’t stop getting plastic surgery. And most recently, the publication alleged Jenner was getting a breast reduction to better her chances of becoming governor of California. Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to Caitlyn Jenner.

