Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running For California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner has filed paperwork to run for governor of California. The former Olympian sparked rumors earlier in the month that she was considering tossing her hat into the ring when reports emerged that she was looking into the process. Now it’s clear that Jenner’s foray into politics is just beginning.

Caitlyn Jenner All In For California Governor

This morning, Caitlyn Jenner tweeted out a message to not only her 3.5 million followers, but to the entire world that she was seeking to shake up Californian politics. The 71-year-old star wrote, “I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” above a formal statement announcing that she’d filed paperwork to run for governor of California. She also included the hashtag “RecallNewsom.”

Gavin Newsom, who is a Democrat, has been roundly criticized by both sides of the aisle for his handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Newsome recently outraged his constituents after he was spotted dining out at a restaurant, despite the fact that doing so went against COVID-19 precautions that he’d implemented himself. Jenner briefly referenced the scandal in her statement, adding, “I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.”

Jenner also announced that she would be meeting with people from across the state “to hear their voices and finally get this state moving in the right direction.” In conclusion, she simply stated, “I’m in!” The former star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians wouldn’t be the first entertainer to govern the state of California.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Ronald Reagan was the governor of California before he successfully ran for president. Another legend of the silver screen, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also helmed the state from 2003 to 2011. Both men ran as Republicans, and many assume that Jenner will do the same, though her party affiliation was not a part of the announcement or her website. If her efforts are successful, Jenner would be the first transgender woman to become governor in the United States.

