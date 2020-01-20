What Happened To Caitlyn Jenner Choosing Kanye West As Best Man For Her Wedding?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

One year ago, a tabloid reported that Caitlyn Jenner had chosen Kanye West as her best man at her wedding to Sophie Hutchins. Gossip Cop looked into the claim last year and pronounced it untrue. A full 365 days and the phony wedding still hasn’t occurred.

The often questionable National Enquirer was the publisher of the shameless claim that Jenner wanted West to be her best man. The tabloid relied on an unnamed source for all their information. The so-called insider told the outlet the former Olympian appreciated the irony that it was “Kanye who supported her when she was most vulnerable.” To thank him for his support, she planned to “honor him with the role as ‘best man,’” at her wedding to Hutchins. A small interjection, Jenner has said multiple times, including once in an interview with Variety, that Hutchins is only a friend and nothing more.

Still hiding behind their supposed tipster, the publication claims Hutchins is “all for” the move, then, predictably, draws a few other members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan into the mix. According to the source, Jenner choosing West was “sure to rile up” Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, for what reason, the tabloid never specifies.

This story seemed false from the beginning. Gossip Cop reached out to Jenner’s rep who informed us it was false. Knowing that Jenner and Hutchins aren’t in a romantic relationship and consider each other a friend and a business partner made this bogus tale a hard pill to swallow.

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has gotten the story wrong when it comes to Jenner. In July 2019, the outlet claimed Jay Leno’s wife suspected he and Jenner were more than friends. An anonymous source said, “They’re both car buffs and Jay loves to drive over to Cait’s in one of his vintage automobiles. Mavis didn’t have a problem with them spending so much time together when Cait was a he, but now she’s wondering if there’s more to it than just being buddies.” Gossip Cop researched the matter and found that Jenner had only visited Leno’s talk show once in 2016. They haven’t been spotted together socially, either, so there’s no basis for this rumor other than an unspecified tipster’s seemingly phony information.

A few months later, the publication put out a story claiming Jenner was panicking because her plastic surgery was backfiring. Gossip Cop didn’t believe this report to be true, so we checked in with Jenner’s rep, who assured us the story was nonsense. It’s almost as if this tabloid is incapable of getting a story right when it comes to Jenner.