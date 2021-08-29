Caitlyn Jenner Hits Rock Bottom, ‘Feels Completely Isolated’?

Is Caitlyn Jenner living a miserable life? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Jenner wallowing in depression. Let’s look back on that story to see what really happened.

‘Lonely And Depressed’

According to the National Enquirer, Jenner was the lowest point of her life. She reportedly felt alone and hated the sight of her own reflection. A source explained, “Caitlyn made a massive life change a few years ago when she transitioned, but now she feels completely isolated and lonely from her family, can’t find any romance, and is unhappy with her looks.” She was also apparently reeling from rejection after getting friendzoned by Sophia Hutchins.

This same article kept demeaning Jenner by calling her a “sex-swapping” reality star, a classless attack on her transition. No real friend of Jenner would ever refer to her in this way. Gossip Cop debunked this transphobic story after speaking to Jenner’s spokesperson. We were told that Jenner was “happy” with herself and content with her life.

What’s Happening With Caitlyn Jenner Now?

Jenner has had a very busy year. She’s on good terms with her family and bid adieu to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Currently, the Chips star is running for Governor of California. She’s also excited about having a new grandchild after Kylie Jenner’s recent pregnancy announcement.

Obviously, you can be at the center of good news and still be depressed, but there’s no public indication that Jenner’s suffering. She’s been open about her mental health, especially as it pertained to her transition. There have been no heartbreaking Instagram posts or tweets about loneliness, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story.

It’s Only Gotten Worse

Caitlyn Jenner is still a favorite target of Enquirer cruelty. Not long after this story, it claimed Jenner was out of control. She was apparently “one step from the psycho ward” after getting abandoned by her family. When this came out, Jenner was busy celebrating her 71st birthday with her family in tow, so she couldn’t be called lonely.

This outlet once said Jenner’s body was falling apart due to an overabundance of plastic surgery. That simply never happened. Recently, the tabloid targeted her political career. She apparently feels betrayed by Kris Jenner and the rest of her family for not donating to her campaign. We debunked that story by proving the Kardashian-Jenner contingent seldom donates to any politician, so there was no personal slight to be had.

All of these stories just attack Jenner’s family and body. It’s nothing but distasteful pot shots in lieu of legitimate reporting.