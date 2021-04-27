Caitlyn Jenner Getting Breast Reduction To Prepare For California Governor Race?

Is Caitlyn Jenner getting breast reduction to increase her chances of becoming Governor of California? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the shocking rumor.

‘Calculating Caitlyn Jenner’ Going Down Two Bra Sizes?

According to a recent report in the Globe, Caitlyn Jenner is looking to make a big change ahead of her run for Governor of California. The tabloid alleges that Jenner believes her breast size is not respectable for a politician, and a change could be in her favor.

According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Caitlyn’s been worried for while they are way too big within the context of her body and draw unflattering stares.” The insider goes on, claiming that “running for the California governor’s office is serious and she wants people to listen and look at her face, not her boobs.”

But that’s not the only reason for the change, the insider insists. Jenner’s current E cup size is “weighing her down and giving her back pain too,” so the change would be beneficial on multiple levels. That isn’t the only change Jenner is planning though, the tabloid claims. According to the insider, “Caitlyn would like to wean herself off fillers and Botox too” favoring a more natural, relatable look to voters.

Caitlyn Jenner Backtracking On “Tacky” Looks?

So, is it true that Jenner is turning in the E’s for C’s to look more respectable to voters? Of course not. The report is obviously ridiculous and offensive. While it’s true Jenner is running for governor of California, there’s absolutely no evidence to suggest that she’s planning a breast reduction to do so.

Furthermore, it’s obvious the article was meant to ridicule Jenner and nothing more. Beyond the offensive accusations that people wouldn’t respect her because of her breast size, wardrobe, and cosmetic work, the tabloid takes multiple opportunities to explicitly insult her. From calling Jenner a “washed up reality star,” to bringing up a critic’s allegations that her campaign is a stunt, it’s clear the article was making no effort to hide its blatantly offensive nature.

Tabloids often target celebrities who have gotten cosmetic surgeries for baseless rumors like these, and it’s always offensive. It’s not a magazine’s place to speculate about what decisions a celebrity is making about their own body. If Jenner wanted to change breast sizes, that would completely be her prerogative. That being said, it’s senseless to assume Jenner is concerned about her bid for governor because voters are judging her breast size.

The Tabloid On Jenner

Besides, it’s hard to trust the Globe to report accurately on Jenner anyway. This is the same magazine that once claimed Jenner was planning to propose to Sophia Hutchins and adopt a baby with her. Of course, Gossip Cop found there was no truth to the story. The tabloid also claimed Jenner was happy KUWTK was ending and was feuding with Kris Jenner. Gossip Cop debunked that claim as well.

