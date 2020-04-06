Truth About Caitlyn Jenner’s Future In Reality Television

By Brianna Morton |

Rumors abound about Caitlyn Jenner’s possible return to reality TV. There’s even chatter that the former Olympian will star in a biopic about herself and dear friend Sophia Hutchins. Gossip Cop has looked into each of these rumors to determine the truth.

RadarOnline wrote in 2017 that Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris, were ending their “feud” to create a reality show together. The main reason for the two mending bridges wasn’t for the good of their families or to let bygones be bygones. It was all for the cash, the often discredited gossip site claimed. “Caitlyn has been encouraged to pitch the show to Bravo and E! and she wants the process to go smoothly. She knows that Kris could be a huge asset,” said a supposed source. “Any inclusion of Kris and her family in the show could be very lucrative for both parties.”

Gossip Cop didn’t trust that story for a moment. We checked in with Jenner’s spokesperson, who assured us the story was “not true.” To make doubly sure our judgement was correct, we also reached out to our Kris confidant, who echoed the sentiment. There was never any plan for Jenner and Kris to star in a reality show together.

The reality show rumors started up again in 2018. This time, NW reported that Jenner would star alongside Hutchins in a reality show about their life together. A so-called “insider” told the outlet, “They’ve been back and forth about this for a while, with offers from various networks getting more lucrative the longer they’ve resisted.” Though no real specifics were provided, the source claimed Hutchins and Jenner wanted “to shout their love from the rooftops, especially with a wedding being in the works too.” This is, of course, not true.

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins have explained multiple times that they are not in a relationship. Jenner herself told Variety earlier that year that while she and Hutchins were “the best of friends” and “inseparable,” their relationship was, and is, purely platonic. Since the two women aren’t in a romantic relationship, then those wedding rumors are also false, as Gossip Cop has proven in the past. To confirm our hunch, we once again reached out to Jenner’s rep, who shot down the outlet’s claims.

Jenner hasn’t just been rumored to have her own reality show in the works. She’s also been said to be joining established reality TV staples. RadarOnline reported that Jenner would be joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. The shady site had an even shadier source for their report. “A Twitter user posted what she claimed to be the full cast list on social media,” asserted the outlet. To further cover their own tail in case the rumor proved to be false, they ended their obviously false story with, “The I Am Cait star could be getting ready for a big reality TV comeback of the Celebrity Big Brother if rumors are true.”

The rumors, Gossip Cop discovered, were not true after all. Honestly, if a story needs that sort of caveat at the end, there’s a good chance it never deserved to be published in the first place. Instead of simply taking a random Twitter user at their word, the site should have done some actual reporting. We asked Caitlyn Jenner’s rep about the former Olympian joining the Celebrity Big Brother cast and were exclusively told it was “untrue.” The outlet simply created a story about a Twitter rumor without doing any due diligence when it came to responsible reporting.

Last year, Star reported that Jenner was producing a biopic about her life with Sophia Hutchins, which the two would star in together. A “source” told the tabloid, “Sophia’s hugely ambitious, as is Cait, and they want to grow their brand so it can inspire others who’ve gone through a similar journey.”

The questionable source went on to say, “They’ve held onto everything since they met: videos, photos and even the hate mail. As much as they want to produce a positive story, there’s a keenness to highlight the hurdles and abuse they’ve had to encounter.” There would be no need for a casting call to determine who would play Hutchins and Jenner. The two would instead star in the biopic as themselves because “Sophia’s always wanted to be a star and Cait’s determined to make that happen,” the so-called “insider” insisted.

It seemed odd to Gossip Cop that Jenner, who is an incredibly accomplished woman who has gone from being a gold-star Olympian to a member of one of the most well-known reality TV franchises, and then publicly transitioned from male to female, would choose to create a biopic that only covered the last few years of her extraordinary life. Despite having the word of an anonymous “insider,” we still checked in with Jenner’s rep to figure out what was really going on. The reality star’s rep assured us Jenner was not producing or starring in a biopic about her life with Hutchins.

In reality, Jenner has said that she wouldn’t mind returning to reality TV. She appeared on the reality show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2019. In addition, recent comments from both Jenner and Hutchins have revealed that the two aren’t opposed to appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life — sports is reality television — and I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama,'” Jenner admitted to ET just last month. When the two do decide to join or start their own reality show, it’s much more likely that they’d announce the news themselves than having the story break in a tabloid.

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has dived into all the false rumors surrounding Jenner. Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship has been so wrongly represented in tabloids that we compiled all the times the two were said to be getting married or having a child together in one comprehensive article. For the record, the two are not romantically involved, so there is little to no chance of them ever getting married, much to the chagrin of tabloids who claim otherwise.