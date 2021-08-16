Is Caitlyn Jenner being snubbed by the Kardashians? One report says her gubernatorial campaign has yet to see a single donation from the Kardashians or the Jenners. Gossip Cop can clear up this story.

‘No Kardashian Kash in Caitlyn Campaign’

According to the National Enquirer, Caitlyn Jenner cannot rely on her family for financial support. Financial documents reveal that the Kardashian-Jenner family has not contributed a penny to her political campaign. “None of them have publicly supported her candidacy” a source explains, “and now we know they’re not opening their wallets either!”

Jenner’s reportedly been estranged from her family ever since she trashed Kris Jenner in her 2017 memoir. A source says, “The kids want nothing to do with Caitlyn’s campaign… they wish she would just pull out and have sent that message by not reaching in their pockets.”

What’s Really Going On Here

It’s true that the Kardashian-Jenner family is not donating to Caitlyn’s campaign. At best, they’ve been passive supporters of her efforts. However, this story ignores an important fact: The Kardashian-Jenner family seldom donates to politicians.

Outside of some stray comments over the years, the whole family stays pretty quiet when it comes to political candidates. Kim Kardashian donates to charitable causes all the time, including Armenia Fund and those affected by COVID-19. Kris Jenner’s donated to a handful of campaigns, but it’s very rare.

The Kardashian-Jenner family isn’t donating to Caitlyn’s campaign because they don’t donate to campaigns. This story is technically true, but it neglects the important history behind this decision. Caitlyn will need to rely on a lot more than her immediate family if she hopes to win the gubernatorial election since she’s currently polling at 6 percent.

Many Myths

There have been loads of bogus stories about the Kardashian-Jenner family. Back in May, this tabloid claimed Caitlyn was only running to stick it to the Kardashians. Time has proven that story false, for this is a very real campaign. In Touch later said Caitlyn was dropping out of the race so she could return to reality TV. That simply did not happen either.

There was also the story in the Globe about Jenner collapsing under pressure. She’s still on the campaign trail, so no collapse has happened. These stories expose how little the tabloids really know about Jenner.

Her political campaign may look utterly perplexing from the outside, but she’s taking it seriously. She may not have her family’s money to back her up, but she couldn’t have honestly expected any going in. That’s just not how the Kardashians approach politics.

