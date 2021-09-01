Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of pasta Lifestyle Innovative, Easy Recipe From ‘The Pasta Queen’ Will Break You Out Of Your Frozen Meal Rut

It’s easy to lean on jarred pasta sauce, frozen lasagna, and pizza. But this recipe from "The Pasta Queen" will get you out of your frozen meal rut.

 by Dana Hopkins
Unhappy couple sitting on bench. Lifestyle Are You In A Back Burner Relationship? Here’s How To Tell If You Are

Relationships can go stale for a lot of reasons. One way is by being in a back burner relationship. Here's how to tell if you're in one.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Caitlyn Jenner in a white blouse at a press conference Celebrities Caitlyn Jenner ‘Drowning In Debt’ Amid Failing Political Campaign?

Has Caitlyn Jenner gone completely bankrupt amid a failing political campaign? One tabloid claims that Jenner “doesn’t seem to care” that the people surrounding her are bleeding her bank account dry. Gossip Cop investigates further into the story.  Caitlyn Jenner Out Of Money?  According to the Globe, Caitlyn Jenner is struggling for money amid her […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
Alan Alda in a black coat and blue shirt Celebrities Alan Alda’s Alarming Appearance Has Friends Worried About His Health?

Are Alan Alda’s loved ones worried for his health? One tabloid insists the M*A*S*H star may never act again. Gossip Cop investigates. Friends ‘Fret’ For ‘Shaky’ Alan Alda? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Alan Alda shocked his friends with his “shaky” TV appearance. During a recent late-night interview, Alda couldn’t seem to […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner ‘Drowning In Debt’ Amid Failing Political Campaign?

M
Mackenzie Jerks
7:00 am, September 1, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner in a white blouse at a press conference
(Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Has Caitlyn Jenner gone completely bankrupt amid a failing political campaign? One tabloid claims that Jenner “doesn’t seem to care” that the people surrounding her are bleeding her bank account dry. Gossip Cop investigates further into the story. 

Caitlyn Jenner Out Of Money? 

According to the Globe, Caitlyn Jenner is struggling for money amid her campaign to become governor of California. Per an insider close to the story, Jenner is “as generous as a soul as anyone you could ever meet.” And apparently, her generosity is quickly becoming her downfall. The source reports that Jenner loves to “reward friends and employees with bonuses, gifts, and spontaneous perks.” 

But now, these friends and employees are taking advantage of Jenner’s wild spending habits. The insider says that people staying at Jenner’s “get food delivered from fancy restaurants” and are “emptying her bar faster than she can restock.” So why does Jenner continue to spend without hesitation? The tabloid alleges she “loves the attention” and is “blind” to the fact that people take advantage of her, even if it threatens to bankrupt her. 

What’s Going On With Caitlyn Jenner?

The one truth we found in the Globe’s narrative is the state of Jenner’s political campaign. According to recent poll numbers, only 13 percent of Republican voters say they would vote for Jenner. However, Jenner still receives plenty of media coverage, so it’s hard to believe the tabloids would have new information on anything dealing with Jenner, let alone the frequency of her houseguests. There’s a camera on her at all times, it seems. 

Another fault in the tabloid’s story is the lack of evidence when it comes to her “drowning in debt.” The only evidence the outlet has is that from a so-called “insider.” And based on the lack of reliability of the Globe’s “insiders” in the past, we find it hard to give credit to one in this situation. Given what we know about the state of Caitlyn Jenner’s finances from her tax records, she’s still got numerous investments and profit generators. While she hasn’t quite earned as much recently as she has in the past, we don’t expect her to be bankrupted by DoorDash orders.

A Slew Of False Stories 

Unfortunately, Jenner has been subject to several other false stories regarding her run for governor. In April, the Globe published an article stating Jenner was getting a breast reduction to appeal to more voters. The magazine also said she was going to “wean herself off fillers and Botox too.” We didn’t give this story much credit not only because it was ridiculous, but also because there was simply no evidence. 

In July, the same tabloid alleged that Jenner was a “jittery mess” after being bombarded by several transphobic slurs at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “Her loved ones worry she’ll collapse in a crying heap before election day,” a source close to the story claimed. We debunked this story, too, because of the tabloid’s (very obvious) transphobic narrative. 

The magazine felt no shame in repeating the reported slurs Jenner received at the conference and even threw in a few of their own. Overall, the tabloids are obviously creating a narrative about Jenner that is disrespectful and transphobic and shouldn’t be given much credit. There’s plenty one can say about her campaign and policies, but there’s nothing worth listening to in this tabloid.

More Trending News

Caitlyn Jenner Hits Rock Bottom, ‘Feels Completely Isolated’?
Caitlyn Jenner Feels Betrayed After Kardashians And Jenners Refuse To Donate To Her Campaign?
‘The View’ Courting Caitlyn Jenner, Calling Her The ‘Perfect Candidate’?
Caitlyn Jenner ‘Ditches’ Campaign For Governor For Reality TV?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.