Caitlyn Jenner ‘Ditches’ Campaign For Governor For Reality TV?

Is Caitlyn Jenner ditching politics and going back to her roots in reality television? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Caitlyn Jenner Drops Campaign Ahead Of Reality TV Comeback?

According to this week’s edition of In Touch, Caitlyn Jenner is giving up her bid for the Governor of California to return to reality TV. The tabloid details how Jenner drew attention by flying to Australia only to be stuck quarantining in a hotel room for two weeks before she appears on an unnamed show. Many believe she went down under to star in Celebrity Big Brother. While Jenner tweeted upon her arrival in Australia, “My campaign team is in full operation, as am I,” the outlet remains doubtful, insisting reality TV will always come before politics for Jenner.

An inside source dishes, “Caitlyn says she’s still committed to the people of California, but no one is taking her seriously now.” Then the insider suggests Jenner is running away from her campaign. “Some even say she flew to Australia because she knows her chances of actually winning are slim. Plus, when it comes down to it, Caitlyn just craves fame and wants to be on TV,” concludes the source.

Caitlyn Jenner Only Cares About Fame?

So, is it true Jenner’s whole campaign has been a publicity stunt as she waits for her reality TV career to ramp up again? We seriously doubt it. While Jenner has set some time aside in her busy schedule to fulfill a prior commitment in Australia, no one has even confirmed she’s starring in Celebrity Big Brother. Jenner spoke out about her trip to Australia, insisting “Unlike most politicians, I actually honor my contract.” Jenner clarified that she isn’t done with her campaign, insisting, “I will be back, and our bus tour will start, and for the next month we will be talking to the people.”

Furthermore, Jenner has remained adamant on social media that she’s just as dedicated as ever. Jenner announced her bus tour after she arrived in Australia, showing her clear determination to see her campaign through to the end. Maybe Jenner will pop up in the next season of Celebrity Big Brother, that part remains to be seen, but it’s clear her goal to become Governor of California hasn’t changed.

The Tabloid On Caitlyn Jenner

This isn’t the first time In Touch has gotten it wrong about Jenner. Back in 2018, the tabloid alleged Jenner bought a Porsche for her alleged girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins. Then the outlet claimed Jenner and Hutchins were getting married. And just last year, the tabloid insisted Jenner was getting plastic surgery because she feared reverting “back into Bruce.” Obviously, the tabloid isn’t in touch with Caitlyn Jenner.

