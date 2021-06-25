Caitlyn Jenner Desperate For Kardashian Support In Governor Bid, Per Report

Is Caitlyn Jenner pleading with her ex-wife Kris Jenner to send help? As Caitlyn runs for governor of California, one story says she’s longing for Kardashian support and resents them all for not sending it sooner. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Caitlyn’s Solo Bid’

According to OK!, Caitlyn needs to bring out the big guns if she hopes to become the next governor of California. An insider says “there’s been a deafening silence from the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan” since the initial announcement. Caitlyn notified her family ahead of time, which makes the lack of support a bitter pill to swallow.

An insider says Caitlyn “had high hopes they would make a show of support after she went public, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.” Caitlyn is especially furious at Kris, as she wields great influence and could make a difference in the campaign. The insider concludes that Caitlyn has little chance of winning, and “the only way she’ll gain some momentum is if she can convince Kris to back her up.”

Political Queenpin?

This whole story believes that a single endorsement from Kris Jenner is all that stands between Caitlyn the governorship. Kris is a power broker in the world of entertainment, but that sway has never extended into politics. Kris’ endorsement of Hillary Clinton did not lead to the presidency, for example, and that’s just about it for her forays into politics.

As Gossip Cop has pointed out before, becoming the governor of California is extremely hard, and Caitlyn is taking it seriously. The National Enquirer claimed the Olympic gold medalist was only running to stick it to the Kardashians. It’s unclear how this would “stick it” to anyone.

Family Is Cautiously Supportive

When Caitlyn announced her candidacy, the Kardashian -Jenner family made a rather politically neutral statement. A source told People that that family just wants her to be happy. The source explained, “There have always been differing political opinions within the family… but everyone can agree on one thing: They want Caitlyn to be happy.” The family has not commented since this April statement.

More Tall Tales

OK! regularly makes wild claims about the Kardashian-Jenner family. It reported that Kris prevented Caitlyn from joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is silly when you consider that Caitlyn has historically anchored her own programs. It’s also claimed on more than one occasion that Kris was marrying Corey Gamble, but that still hasn’t happened.

Caitlyn is on good terms with the rest of her family. She’s going to be in the KUWTK finale, and has her family’s emotional support. Since their formal endorsement would do little to sway the 4 million necessary voters, Gossip Cop is debunking this story.

