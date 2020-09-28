Caitlyn Jenner "Delighted" About End Of 'KUWTK,' Kris Jenner Furious: Report

This is the sort of reporting we’ve come to expect from the Globe. The outlet has often targeted Caitlyn Jenner with their bogus and insulting stories, once claiming that Jenner was turning to “food and booze” to cope with her struggles with life as a woman. It was a beyond bizarre story that we had no trouble busting. The outlet also once reported that Jenner was going to transition back into a man. That has also not come about, despite the tabloid’s insistence that it would. Gossip Cop has debunked this shady magazine too many times for us to ever trust its reporting.