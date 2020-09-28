Caitlyn Jenner "Delighted" About End Of 'KUWTK,' Kris Jenner Furious: Report

Is Caitlyn Jenner “delighted” and “smug” about Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending after 20 seasons on air? One tabloid believes the gold medal Olympian is upsetting the Kardashian/Jenner family, especially Kris Jenner, with how openly happy Jenner is about their “misery.” Gossip Cop looked into this story and we can set things straight.
According to the latest issue of the Globe, “catty” Caitlyn Jenner is supposedly feeling quite vindicated after news broke that KUWTK was coming to an end, which is apparently rubbing Jenner's “reality star relatives” the wrong way. So-called “sources” tell the outlet Jenner always felt like she had been “iced” out of the series and felt that things would have been different if she were still part of the show. The source whispers,
Kris was a nobody when they married in 1991, and the show would never have happened had Bruce Jenner not been an Olympic gold medalist.
Furthermore, the source goes on to insist, “Kris milked that fame for all it was worth, and then when the show became more about the girls and their relationships, they pushed [Caitlyn] out!” To make the insult even worse, the “tipsters” proclaimed, Jenner had learned the show was coming to an end in 2021 from TV. “They didn’t even have the courtesy to call and tell her personally,” the source says, adding,
It’s payback time, and Caitlyn’s been smug and sanctimonious, telling anyone who will listen it was her celebrity that carried the show in the beginning.
Rudely referring to Jenner as a “sex swapper,” the insider went on to claim that word had “filtered back to the girls” that Jenner was trash talking the family. “Caitlyn has this egotistical attitude that it all fell apart without her - and that’s not cool to anyone, especially Kris.” Jenner’s “one time co-stars” might be taking the “high road” for now, but “won’t think twice” about hitting back according to the tabloid’s “spy,” who adds,
In the meantime Caitlyn can forget about any holiday invites - that’s for sure!
Gossip Cop has always looked at the Globe’s reporting on Caitlyn Jenner with some suspicion over the years, especially since the outlet has been behind some of the most outlandish claims about the former Olympian. For instance, the tabloid once claimed Jenner had proposed to her friend and business partner Sophia Hutchins, and the two were planning to adopt a baby. Despite the many reports in the tabloids, Jenner and Hutchins have denied having a romantic relationship with each other. We determined that story to be false and time has proven us right.
With that in mind, we reached out to Jenner’s spokesperson, who told us on the record that the story was “not true.” Jenner, who was a stepfather to Kris Jenner’s older children and father to daughters Kendall and Kylie, was not gloating about Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end. Those “one time co-stars” that the outlet refers to are actually Jenner’s family, not just people that she used to know. The story is totally false; Gossip Cop can confidently debunk it.
This is the sort of reporting we’ve come to expect from the Globe. The outlet has often targeted Caitlyn Jenner with their bogus and insulting stories, once claiming that Jenner was turning to “food and booze” to cope with her struggles with life as a woman. It was a beyond bizarre story that we had no trouble busting. The outlet also once reported that Jenner was going to transition back into a man. That has also not come about, despite the tabloid’s insistence that it would. Gossip Cop has debunked this shady magazine too many times for us to ever trust its reporting.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.