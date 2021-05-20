Gossip Cop

 by Brianna Morton
Only in Florida.

by Laura Hohenstein
Lifestyle

Bucket Full Of Vibrators Earmarked For Charity Stolen From Florida Bar

L
Laura Hohenstein
4:02 pm, May 20, 2021
Collection of vibrators on a dark background.
(Friends Stock/Shutterstock.com

“Florida Man” has become a familiar pop culture trope, but for good reason. It seems like some of the wackiest headlines come The Sunshine State. And some of the lastest news this week does not disappoint.

As reported by the The Gabber newspaper, a beer bucket full of adult toys were nabbed this past Monday at Salty’s bar in Gulfport, FL. Even stranger, said bucket of fun was intended to be donated to charity.

It turns out the vibrators were intended for use at a Gulfport Pride charity event in a “vibrator race,” but sadly never got the chance to compete.

Two women, who were caught on camera, had strolled into the establishment mid afternoon, stealing all 13 vibrators. Luckily, neither woman was a master thief, as a bar tab with one of their names as well as images from the security camera made them easily to identify.

Salty’s owner JP Brewer intends to seek legal action. “I’m pressing charges because I obviously don’t want the stolen property back.”

And a bucket full of vibrators isn’t cheap. While Brewer told Gulfport police the stolen goods were worth $200, the actual value is likely much higher, especially since 11 of the 13 toys were in their original packaging. “I had just picked up three that were priced at $75 each,” she told The Gabber.

Luckily the community, learning of the crime, is willing to step up for the cause. “The show will go on,” Brewer said. “There’s a lot of people willing to donate.” 

The vibrator races are still scheduled to go on Saturday, May 29th, at Salty’s bar.

