BTS Members: An Inside Look At The Age, Names, And Relationship Status Of Each Singer

BTS is one of the most beloved boy bands to come out of South Korea’s massively popular K-pop scene. Formed and managed by Big Hit Music — an entertainment company responsible for a slew of successful boy bands — the seven BTS members have become international superstars. Here’s everything you need to know about Jungkook, Suga, V, Jin, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope.

Table of Contents

BTS First Broke Onto The K-Pop Scene In 2013

When Big Hit Music initially formed BTS in 2010, the plan was to create a rap group similar to the popular K-hip hop group 1TYM. However, by the time they made their debut in 2013, BTS had morphed into a more traditional K-pop boy band. While their first album, 2 Cool 4 Skool, was only a modest success, their 2014 EP Skool Luv Affair topped the Gaon Album Chart, selling more than 250,000 copies. The EP also scored the number-three spot on Billboard‘s World Albums Chart, quickly establishing them as a global K-pop sensation.

“We didn’t realize we were becoming famous until we were invited to KCONs [K-pop music festivals] in the U.S. and Europe in 2014 or 2015,” RM explained in an interview with Time.“Thousands of fans were calling our name at the venue, and almost everyone memorized the Korean lyrics of our songs, which was amazing and overwhelming.”

Since then, their reach has continued to expand, securing over 40 million followers on their Instagram. In 2020, they released “Dynamite,” their first song fully recorded in English. The track earned them consistent radio airplay and scored them their first Grammy nomination.

Who Are The BTS Members?

BTS has seven band members: Jungkook, Suga, V, Jin, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope. Initially, the group said their name was short for “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” a Korean expression that translates loosely to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” in English. But in 2017, as part of a big global rebrand, the boys announced that they had changed their name to “Beyond the Scene.”

So who are these seven insanely popular singers?

Jungkook

( Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Age: 23

Relationship Status: Single

Jeon Jung-kook (a.k.a. Jungkook) was born on September 1, 1997, in Busan, South Korea. The youngest member of the group, he’s a vocalist, dancer, and sub rapper for BTS. Before being recruited into the band, he was a student at Seoul School of Performing Arts and studied at Global Cyber University.

Jungkook says one of his biggest musical inspirations is Ariana Grande. “I was really impressed by her stage presence,” he recently told Billboard. “She’s a very small person, and the volume of her singing and what she was able to do was really moving, really impressive. And it just seemed like something I wanted to emulate and learn from. It made me want to develop and continue to grow.”

Suga

(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Age: 28

Relationship Status: Single

Born Min Yoon-gi on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea, Suga has been composing and arranging music professionally since he was 17 years old. In addition to his success as BTS’s main rapper, he has co-composed and co-produced more than 100 songs for other artists and has released two solo mixtapes, Agust D. and D-2.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Suga said that despite his early interest in music, his parents did not initially approve of his career choice. “They didn’t understand rap music,” he said. “It’s natural that they were against what I was doing. I think that helped me work harder because there was something that I had to prove.”

V

(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Age: 25

Relationship Status: Single

A lead dancer and sub vocalist, Kim Tae-hyung — known to the K-pop world as V — was born in the Seo District of Daegu, South Korea, on December 30, 1995. He attended Korean Arts High School and graduated from Global Cyber University in August of 2020 with a major in broadcasting and entertainment. He’s currently enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University, pursuing a graduate degree in advertising and media.

While V has been with BTS from the start, the singer was kept off-camera during the group’s initial promotion as part of its advertising plan. “I actually can’t understand it whatsoever,” he told Rolling Stone about the strategy. “Why did they do that? Why was that the concept? I really had no idea!”

Jin

(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Age: 28

Relationship Status: Single

Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, was born on December 4th, 1992, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. He started his career with dreams of becoming an actor, graduating from Konkuk University with a degree in art and acting. But once he was recruited for BTS in 2013, the sub vocalist realized music was where he could really excel.

Jin is the oldest BTS member and says he’s struggled with having to curtail their touring as a result of the pandemic. “When we couldn’t go on tour, everybody felt a sense of loss, a sense of powerlessness,” he told Rolling Stone. “And we’re all sad. And it actually took us a while to get over those feelings.”

RM

(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Age: 26

Relationship Status: Single

Formerly known as Rap Monster, Kim Nam-joon now goes by RM. He was born in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on September 12, 1994. In addition to serving as the group’s leader, he’s also a main rapper of BTS. Outside of the group, he’s released two successful solo mixtapes — RM and Mono. In fact, when Mono was released in October of 2018, it peaked at 26 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist.

According to Billboard, RM is the only BTS member who’s fluent in English. The rapper says that he’s self-taught and learned the language primarily by watching the TV show Friends.

Jimin

(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Age: 25

Relationship Status: Single

Born Park Ji-min on October 13, 1995, in Geumjeong District, Busan, Jimin is a main vocalist and lead dancer for BTS. He’s formally trained and studied modern dance while at Busan High School of Art. Like fellow BTS member V, he graduated from Global Cyber University with a major in broadcasting and entertainment and is currently pursuing an MBA at Hanyang Cyber University.

While Jimin was reportedly the last member to join the band, he says he’s grown extremely attached to his bandmate brothers over the past few years. “We argued a lot in the beginning, of course, but I think now, because we have spent so much time together, I began to like even the things about the other members I used to hate,” he told Rolling Stone. “The time we spent together really made us close, like a family. No matter where I go, there is someplace that I can come back to. I’ve come to feel that way about our group.”

J-Hope

(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

Age: 27

Relationship Status: Single

J-Hope was born in Buk District, Gwangju, South Korea, on February 18, 1994. His real name is Jung Ho-seok, and he’s a main dancer and also provides raps and vocals for BTS. He released a solo mixtape, Hope World, in October of 2018. The following year, his collaboration with Becky G titled “Chicken Noodle Soup,” debuted at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first BTS member to land a solo single on the chart.

Recently, J-Hope told Rolling Stone that while he’s devoted to BTS, he’s also hoping to continue to pursue his solo career. “Through the mixtape I learned a lot, and I think it really shaped the direction that I want to go in as an artist, as a musician,” he said. “I’m really just grateful that so many people loved my mixtape. I am planning to keep on working on music and to try to show people a [style of] music unique to J-Hope.”