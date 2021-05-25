Bryce Hall vs. Austin McBroom: Whose Net Worth Is Higher?

Are we living in history? Is the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing match going to be the modern-day version of the “Thrilla in Manila?” It probably depends on who you ask. But between this upcoming boxing event and the highly anticipated Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather match, it’s safe to say that boxing is experiencing a major resurgence in an unexpected way. Bryce Hall vs. Austin McBroom will be the main event for the upcoming “Battle of the Platforms,” and fans are eager to see who will take home the win. But in the meantime, we’re curious about who is taking home the fatter paycheck. Find out if Bryce Hall’s net worth is higher than Austin McBroom’s net worth in our own YouTuber vs. TikToker match-up.

The ‘Battle of the Platforms’ Boxing Event Is Set To Be A Huge Money Maker

On June 12, 2021, thousands of fans are expected to tune into Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms. The boxing event, also called YouTubers vs. TikTokers, will pair up some of the biggest social stars for a night of boxing. Will it go down in history as one of boxing’s greatest moments? Probably not. But it’s guaranteed to be a spectacle, and it’s certainly going to make a ton of money.

Bryce Hall vs. Austin McBroom is the headline event, but several other YouTube and TikTok stars are gearing up to duke it out in the ring: Deji vs. Vinnie Hacker, AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder, and DDG vs. Nate Wyatt, just to name a few.

According to the Social Gloves website, DJ Khaled, Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, and Migos are all set to perform at the event, which will be live-streamed from the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.

To watch the match, fans can pay $29.99 for pay-per-view access. For in-person tickets, prices range from $65-$99. And if you’re super eager to commemorate the experience, Social Gloves is also selling merch bundles, ranging from $49.99 to $69.99.

Tickets and merch sales will add up to quite a hefty payday for the event organizers and their participants. In an interview, Hall says that he’ll make 4% of pay-per-view sales, $5 million for stepping in the ring, plus a $1 million knock-out bonus.

Austin McBroom And Bryce Hall Have Been Beefing Ahead Of Their Match

The event’s organizers are confident that this boxing match will be the biggest pay-per-view event in history. According to The Sun, the event’s executive producer Paul Cazers described the event as “a perfect storm of celebrity, social media, technology, digital marketing, pop culture and, at the end of the day, good old Hollywood 101 celebrity and industry magic.”

Part of that industry magic is guaranteeing press coverage through outrageous, attention-grabbing behavior. And Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom are experts. Not only have they been going back and forth on social media with threats and taunts about who is going to claim victory, but the two also came to blows when they met face-to-face for a press event.

The two social media celebrities were sitting next to each other, making predictions about how great they’re going to do in their boxing match when Hall rushed at McBroom. Chaos ensued, with security guards rushing in to break up the brawl.

Despite the dramatic scene, both men emerged unscathed. In fact, Hall seemed pretty giddy about the ordeal in a vlog he uploaded afterward.

While their beef has been a great way to draw attention to the match, many fans are left questioning the legitimacy of their beef. Are they just trying to imitate the virality of the Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather fiasco? McBroom is adamant that it’s real, telling TMZ, “None of this [expletive] was staged. This [expletive] is real. He’s getting knocked the [expletive] out.”

In the meantime, the two have continued to exchange barbs on social media, making fans even more eager to see what’s going to go down on June 12th.

glad your security was there to push me off of you ! after im done with you i got a better fight next so im not worried https://t.co/JZBCYiT6DK — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 18, 2021

What Is Bryce Hall’s Net Worth In 2021?

(Bryce Hall / YouTube)

In the “Battle of the Platforms,” Bryce Hall represents Team TikTok. He currently has 19.9 million followers on the platform, and he’s garnered over one billion likes. In a chat with Hollywire, Hall explained how he started his online career with the live-streaming platform YouNow when he was just 15. He racked up thousands of followers on Vine before the app shut down in 2014. Now, five years later, he’s a bonafide star on TikTok, where he posts pranks, challenges, dance videos, and anything else that his millions of followers want to see.

Bryce Hall’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at $2 million. Celebrity Net Worth’s estimate takes into account financial analysis, market research, and inside sources to determine this figure. But if you ask the TikToker himself, his estimate is a lot higher – five times higher to be exact.

Is your expectations greater than being a 21 year old worth more than $10m? If so, you must be worth more! I’d love to know! Thx for the feed back xoxo https://t.co/IvyTR9p44k — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 19, 2021

What Is Austin McBroom’s Net Worth In 2021?

(The ACE Family / YouTube)

Representing Team YouTube in the “Battle of the Platforms” is Austin McBroom. McBroom is the patriarch of The Ace Family, an extremely popular channel on YouTube that documents the lives of McBroom, his wife, and their three kids.

Although the family has been embroiled in several controversies and allegations, they’ve continued to grow their popularity. In the five years since they launched their channel, they’ve attracted over four billion views and 19 million subscribers.

They’ve leveraged their social media fame to take on new business ventures, like their popular mobile game – ACE Play, and their eCommerce store that sells everything from branded sweatshirts, hats, school supplies, socks, and anything else they can stamp their logo on.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Austin McBroom’s net worth is also $2 million. However, LadBible reported his net worth is $5 million, so we estimate it’s somewhere in the range of $2 million and $5 million.

Assuming Hall is telling the truth about his $10 million wealth, it looks like he currently edges out McBroom in terms of net worth. Of course, given the unpredictable nature of social media, this could change at any point. Stay tuned to see which online superstar gets the $1 million knock-out bonus at their match on June 12.