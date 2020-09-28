Bruce Willis' Wife Telling Demi Moore To 'Back Off'?

Divorces can be rough. Yet some couples have managed to co-exist and co-parent peacefully together. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are a prime exampled of this. However, a tabloid reports Willis’ wife, Emma, is not too thrilled about the former pair’s relationship. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here is what we know.
A lot of people were a bit thrown off when it was revealed Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ decided to quarantine together in Idaho with their three adult daughters. Especially since Willis is married to Emma and the pair have two young daughters together. According to New Idea, the Die Hard star’s wife isn’t as understanding as it was perceived.
The magazine states Emma has finally had enough of Moore’s infatuation with Bruce. The tabloid states that following Moore’s throwback picture of herself and Willis at the 1987 Emmys, Emma has reached her wits end as that was the “final straw.” The outlet quotes a “worried pal” of Emma’s that says it’s “too much” adding, “there are more photos of Bruce with Demi than her these days.”
The insider continues that no one is fully aware of what Moore is “playing at” because the actress usually gets extra likes on Instagram when she posts pictures of Bruce. The source further states that Moore leans on her former husband “a lot” and while Emma may only view his former wife as a “troubled daughter” these days, Emma is still “shrewd enough” to keep an eye on things.
The tipster says Emma and her daughters "have gone through so many ups and down with Bruce’s first family,” but "now things are more settled with his eldest three, she wants Demi to let her get on with raising her to let two girls.”
Gossip Cop can correct this narrative. This blended family is all but "normal", yet there isn’t any bad blood between Emma Willis and Demi Moore. In regards to the quarantine head-scratcher, Moore and Willis’ daughter, Scout, corrected the misunderstanding that The Sixth Sense actor just left Emma and their daughters behind in Los Angeles while he was in Idaho during an interview with the podcast Dopey.
My stepmum was going to come up here too with my little sisters ... but my younger sister ... at a park, had never gotten the talk about not [expletive] with hypodermic needles that she found, so she tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.
In June, Demi Moore joined the rest of his family and celebrated Emma’s birthday.
If the current Mrs. Willis’ has a problem with the former one, Gossip Cop doubts they would do something as intimate as celebrating a birthday together. Furthermore, Gossip Cop had clarified the incorrect reports that came out following the news that Willis and Moore were quarantining together. Take for instance the story from Woman’s Day that claimed Moore was in love with Willis again. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for the Striptease actress that confirmed the story was untrue.
Also, New Idea has been unreliable in the past when reporting on Moore. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Moore was confronted by Jennifer Aniston for going on a secret date with Brad Pitt. The story was concocted because Moore and Pitt were spotted in Paris around the same time, but Gossip Cop knew that wasn’t enough to just suggest the two entertainers went on some secret date. Additionally, Aniston and Pitt are not back together, another storyline we’ve corrected several times. In short, the entire story was a sham.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.