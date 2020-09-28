Bruce Willis' Wife Telling Demi Moore To 'Back Off'?

Also, New Idea has been unreliable in the past when reporting on Moore. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Moore was confronted by Jennifer Aniston for going on a secret date with Brad Pitt. The story was concocted because Moore and Pitt were spotted in Paris around the same time, but Gossip Cop knew that wasn’t enough to just suggest the two entertainers went on some secret date. Additionally, Aniston and Pitt are not back together, another storyline we’ve corrected several times. In short, the entire story was a sham.