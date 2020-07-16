Bruce Willis 'Ditching' Hollywood For Idaho?

The COVID-19 outbreak has, if nothing else, provided some easy fodder for the gossip tabloids. Exhibit A? Bruce Willis. Is he going to leave Hollywood behind to live in an idyllic Idahoan paradise? Gossip Cop thinks you know the answer.
The Pulp Fiction star is allegedly going to leave all the fame behind and settle down in Idaho, or so claims the National Enquirer. An anonymous and untraceable source told the magazine “Bruce is over the celebrity scene and has enough money that he never needs to work again.” The source goes onto say “He’s longing for a life out of the spotlight, which is exactly what Idaho provides.”
The speculation behind this article is actually rooted in some facts. Willis has indeed spent his quarantine in Idaho. He moved in with his ex-wife Demi Moore so he could be close to family. Gossip Cop debunked rumors from the same tabloid that Emma Heming, Willis’ wife, was furious with him over the quarantine. That wasn’t true, and Heming has since joined the greater Willis clan. It's typical of these tabloids to take a kernel of truth, Willis living in Idaho, and invent nonsense.
There are two rumors at play, one we can happily debunk and the other only Willis would know for sure. There’s no truth to the rumor that Willis is leaving Hollywood behind. As for him moving to Idaho, well it’s always a possibility.
The Moonlighting star has a full acting plate for the foreseeable future. According to IMDB, Willis is attached to seven movies in the near future. One such film will see Willis return to the Die Hard franchise. The sixth film, entitled McClane, has been in production for a few years already.
Quitting acting is a popular story for this tabloid. In 2019 a truly zany story that claimed Brad Pitt was giving up acting to become a beekeeper. Gossip Cop debunked this story, for Pitt has signed on to star in Bullet Train and plans to produce several more films.
Similar language has been used by the National Enquirer for other celebrities. In May, Gossip Cop debunked another quitting Hollywood story, this time about Steve Harvey. Harvey did physically leave Hollywood, but that was so he could shoot Harvey in Atlanta. Willis is just next in line for this same old tabloid tall tale.
While Gossip Cop can safely debunk the rumor of Willis leaving Hollywood behind, it’s always possible that he could choose to move to Idaho. The WIllis clan seems content in the gem state and he used to own a house near Sun Valley, so he could conceivably move there. That being said, it’s not Hollywood or Idaho, and this rumor that WIllis is quitting acting is just bogus.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.