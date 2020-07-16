Bruce Willis 'Ditching' Hollywood For Idaho?

The speculation behind this article is actually rooted in some facts. Willis has indeed spent his quarantine in Idaho. He moved in with his ex-wife Demi Moore so he could be close to family. Gossip Cop debunked rumors from the same tabloid that Emma Heming, Willis’ wife, was furious with him over the quarantine. That wasn’t true, and Heming has since joined the greater Willis clan. It's typical of these tabloids to take a kernel of truth, Willis living in Idaho, and invent nonsense.