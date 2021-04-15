Bruce Willis, Demi Moore Reconnecting, Angering His Wife?

Is Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming Willis, concerned he and Demi Moore are a little too close? That’s what plenty of reports have been suggesting. Gossip Cop has looked into the claims and can set the record straight.

Demi Moore Trying To Win Back Bruce Willis?

According to an article in NW, Demi Moore had fallen in love with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, all over again. The publication’s insider claimed that while the exes had been quarantining together with their three daughters, Moore was “finding feelings for him awakening.” The source went on to say that “Demi has gotten to know Bruce all over again and she wants to continue after lock-down.” The magazine went on to claim that Moore was planning to use their family dynamic as a way to keep Willis close after the lockdown and hopefully steal him away from his wife.

Of course, there was absolutely no truth to the claim. The primary source of speculation was an Instagram post of Moore’s showing their family wearing matching pajamas — absolutely nothing romantic about that. Furthermore, Moore and Willis have been the picture of successful co-parenting for years and remained close after their divorce. That being said, there hasn’t been any evidence that they still harboring any strong romantic feelings for one another, and it’s ludicrous to suggest that Moore is trying to steal Willis away. However, the rumors kept coming.

Emma Heming Willis Furious At Bruce?

Following swiftly behind was a report from the National Enquirer. The tabloid made a similar claim, insisting Heming Willis was becoming suspicious of Moore’s intentions with her husband behind the closed doors of covid lockdown. The tabloid went on, claiming that Willis was only with Moore because she begged him to come. The magazine also alleged that Heming Willis wanted Bruce to come home and tell Moore that he made his choice.

Gossip Cop easily debunked the claim. Again, the families have always been on good terms with one another, and they had originally planned for everyone to spend the pandemic together. Unfortunately, before Heming Willis could join her husband and Moore in Idaho, one of their daughters had a medical emergency, and she had to stay behind. Lockdowns went in place, and the couple was separated, but that was never the intention. There’s absolutely nothing to suggest that Heming Willis was angry at her husband for spending time with Moore. It was always the plan for her to be there with them.

Demi Moore In Love With Bruce Willis?

Woman’s Day followed with a nearly identical story, claiming from its own insider that Demi Moore and and Bruce Willis had rekindled their romance. The alleged inside source insisted that Moore “feels bad about the situation,” since she does admire Heming Willis. Of course, by then, Gossip Cop knew the story was bogus. There was never any tension between Moore and Heming Willis, and Moore’s rep confirmed the rumor was “nonsense.”

Emma Heming Willis Telling Demi Moore To ‘Back Off’?

According to a recent report from New Idea, Demi Moore had been scheming to steal Bruce Willis away from his wife. The report, despite coming months after the others, was about the same old story of the exes quarantining together. Once again, there was absolutely no truth to the rumors, and the blended family has been close for ages. It’s ridiculous to suggest there was ever any malicious intent on Moore’s part, especially when Heming Willis’ absence was due to factors completely out of her control. By all reputable reports, the two are on good terms and always have been.

