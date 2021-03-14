Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Patti Scialfa on the left, Bruce Springsteen with her arm around her shoulder on the right News Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa Marriage ‘On The Rocks’ After Arrest?

Are Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa facing divorce? One tabloid claims the two have been fighting over the “Bobby Jean” singer’s DWI arrest last fall. Gossip Cop investigates. Everything Dies Baby, That’s A Fact According to Woman’s Day, Bruce Springsteen’s marriage is falling apart. A pal says “Patti has put up with his behavior for […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side-by-side photos, Jack Schlossberg on the left, Kendall Jenner on the right. News JFK’s Grandson Wants To Date Kendall Jenner?

Will romance blossom between JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, and Kendall Jenner? A tabloid claims the 28-year-old wants to date the model. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Jack Schlossberg Has His Eye On Kendall Jenner? According to the Globe, Schlossberg is secretly crushing on Jenner — and his “pals” are urging the “shy lug” to make […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Side by side image of Tom Holland and his girlfriend Nadia Parkes Celebrities Who Is Tom Holland’s Girlfriend? What We Know About Nadia Parkes

Find out about the romance between Spiderman's Tom Holland and actress Nadia Parkes.

 by Deb Taylor
Vanna White and Pat Sajak stand closely together in front of a beige backdrop Entertainment Report: Pat Sajak Too ‘Nasty’ Towards Contestants, Facing Replacement By Vanna White

Is bizarre Pat Sajak in trouble with producers on Wheel Of Fortune over his “nasty jabs” towards contestants? A tabloid reports this week that the game show host might have to share his hosting duties with Vanna White or even be replaced by her altogether. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.  Producers Upset Over Pat Sajak’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa Marriage ‘On The Rocks’ After Arrest?

M
Matthew Radulski
9:00 pm, March 13, 2021
Patti Scialfa on the left, Bruce Springsteen with her arm around her shoulder on the right
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Are Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa facing divorce? One tabloid claims the two have been fighting over the “Bobby Jean” singer’s DWI arrest last fall. Gossip Cop investigates.

Everything Dies Baby, That’s A Fact

According to Woman’s Day, Bruce Springsteen’s marriage is falling apart. A pal says “Patti has put up with his behavior for far too long,” and adds, “she largely gave up her singing career to raise their three kids.” The “Dancing in the Dark” singer was arrested for a DWI in November, which caused Scialfa to reassess his drinking.

The pal continued saying this arrest “has destroyed the trust” Scialfa had left for Springsteen. The insider adds that Scialfa has “worked hard on their trust issues to make the marriage work, but this drunk-driving has thrown everything into chaos.”

Maybe Everything That Dies, Someday Comes Back

This story is very late to the party. Springsteen was arrested for taking a shot in a national park. He paid a $500 fine, and the charges were dismissed. Not only that, but the incident happened five months ago. Why would Scialfa only start having trust issues right now?

Gossip Cop isn’t sure where Woman’s Day is getting its intel from either. Scialfa has consistently gone on tour with Springsteen as a member of the E Street Band for decades. She performed with her husband during his Tony Award-winning show Springsteen on Broadway. Their thirty-year marriage is still going strong, and this story is both outdated and totally false.

Other Bogus Stories

The National Enquirer beat this tabloid to the punch last month when it claimed Springsteen’s DUI was proof of a drinking problem. It went so far as to say the “Racing In The Streets” singer was using booze to battle depression, which is totally false. Springsteen blew well under the legal limit when he was arrested, and the case was dropped fast. In fact, Springsteen is well-known for not abusing drugs, and that’s not about to suddenly change.

Woman’s Day uses alcohol to create stories from time to time. It claimed Brad Pitt had fallen off the wagon, but that was completely made-up. We also bused a story about Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth fighting over her drinking. Witherspoon and Toth are still together almost two years later, so clearly, this tabloid had no idea what it was talking about. 

This tabloid is trying to make more out of this arrest than there really is. The charges against Springsteen were quickly dropped, so there’s no way a thirty-year marriage is about to end over a ticky-tack DWI charge.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Traveling To America To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.