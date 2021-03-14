Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa Marriage ‘On The Rocks’ After Arrest?

Are Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa facing divorce? One tabloid claims the two have been fighting over the “Bobby Jean” singer’s DWI arrest last fall. Gossip Cop investigates.

Everything Dies Baby, That’s A Fact

According to Woman’s Day, Bruce Springsteen’s marriage is falling apart. A pal says “Patti has put up with his behavior for far too long,” and adds, “she largely gave up her singing career to raise their three kids.” The “Dancing in the Dark” singer was arrested for a DWI in November, which caused Scialfa to reassess his drinking.

The pal continued saying this arrest “has destroyed the trust” Scialfa had left for Springsteen. The insider adds that Scialfa has “worked hard on their trust issues to make the marriage work, but this drunk-driving has thrown everything into chaos.”

Maybe Everything That Dies, Someday Comes Back

This story is very late to the party. Springsteen was arrested for taking a shot in a national park. He paid a $500 fine, and the charges were dismissed. Not only that, but the incident happened five months ago. Why would Scialfa only start having trust issues right now?

Gossip Cop isn’t sure where Woman’s Day is getting its intel from either. Scialfa has consistently gone on tour with Springsteen as a member of the E Street Band for decades. She performed with her husband during his Tony Award-winning show Springsteen on Broadway. Their thirty-year marriage is still going strong, and this story is both outdated and totally false.

Other Bogus Stories

The National Enquirer beat this tabloid to the punch last month when it claimed Springsteen’s DUI was proof of a drinking problem. It went so far as to say the “Racing In The Streets” singer was using booze to battle depression, which is totally false. Springsteen blew well under the legal limit when he was arrested, and the case was dropped fast. In fact, Springsteen is well-known for not abusing drugs, and that’s not about to suddenly change.

Woman’s Day uses alcohol to create stories from time to time. It claimed Brad Pitt had fallen off the wagon, but that was completely made-up. We also bused a story about Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth fighting over her drinking. Witherspoon and Toth are still together almost two years later, so clearly, this tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.

This tabloid is trying to make more out of this arrest than there really is. The charges against Springsteen were quickly dropped, so there’s no way a thirty-year marriage is about to end over a ticky-tack DWI charge.

