Jena Sims: Everything We Know About Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend

Over the last few years, Brooks Koepka has risen to become one of the top golfers in the world. His future in the 2021 Masters Tournament might be uncertain thanks to recent knee surgery, but one thing in his life that is thriving right now is the relationship with his girlfriend. The pair are absolutely adorable on social media, and she’s always by his side at tournaments, but who exactly is she? Gossip Cop is here to fill you in all of the details about Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims.

Who Is Jena Sims?

A small-town girl, Sims grew up in Winder, Georgia, but she now resides in Jupiter, Florida. According to her IMDb page, she spent her teenage years competing in beauty pageants. She took home titles like Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager and Miss Georgia Teen USA. Sims went on to represent Georgia in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant, but she ultimately did not place.

After graduating high school in 2007, Sims briefly attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee before eventually making the trek to Hollywood to pursue a career in showbiz.

Jena Sims And Brooks Koepka First Met In 2015

Sims and Koepka first met at the 2015 Masters Tournament, so it’s no surprise that golf continues to be a huge part of their relationship.

She frequently travels with the pro-golfer to his major tournaments, cheering him on from the sidelines. Speaking about their relationship in an interview with Golf Digest, Sims said, “He’ll say to me all the time: ‘It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play.’ And I’m like, no way. I actually really enjoy it. I grew up around golf; my dad is a huge golfer. So I really enjoy watching him and being around there.”

Koepka has won the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open multiple times, and Sims has been by his side through it all. A faux pas at the 2017 U.S. Open might make that victory the most memorable. Here’s what happened: Sims gave her boyfriend a congratulatory kiss right after his big win. While making remarks, legendary sports commentator Joe Buck mistakenly identified her as Becky Edwards, a pro soccer player who Koepka dated in the past. “Joe, that’s actually his new girlfriend, that’s Jena Sims,” said Fox’s Brad Faxon, correcting Buck.

Sims told Golf Digest that her phone lit up immediately after the mix-up occurred, but she took it in stride, telling the publication, “We were in our own little world in Vegas celebrating. So we didn’t really have to experience what the media blew it up to be. We were by the pool and the casino just hanging out, no worries about that at all. And Brooks ended up meeting Joe Buck. They’re totally cool.”

The Joe Buck mixup wasn’t the couple’s only awkward moment. On a few occasions, Koepka has brushed off his girlfriend when she’s in the crowd at a championship. But don’t let those accidental snubs fool you. The couple is still going strong.

Jena Sims Has Made Some Appearances On The Silver Screen

When Sims moved to Hollywood after high school, her goal was to pursue acting and modeling. Since then, she’s appeared in nearly 20 advertisements for a wide range of companies like Zappos and Rooms-to-Go.

Her first starring film role came in 2012 when she starred in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader. She also appeared in the 2013 comedy, Last Vegas where she shared the screen with cinematic legends like Morgan Freeman and Robert De Niro. Her most recent acting role came in 2017 when she popped up in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

According to Sims, her career in acting has been a positive element to her relationship. Because she doesn’t work a traditional day job, she has the flexibility to travel with her pro-golfer boyfriend.

Jena Sims Is Heavily Involved In Philanthropic Ventures

Outside of her acting career, Sims focuses her time on philanthropy. Drawing on her past experiences as a beauty queen, she founded a charitable organization called The Pageant of Hope. The foundation’s goal is to “raise awareness and support in giving children and teenagers who face serious challenges the opportunity to shine and be celebrated for who they are.”

Sims and her team of former pageant winners travel to underserved areas around the world and treat participants to a luxurious afternoon of makeup and manicures. Each kid gets the opportunity to walk across the stage like a beauty pageant, and at the end, everyone receives a title and a crown. It’s super sweet.

She’s an actress, she’s a philanthropist, and she’s Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend. Jena Sims seems to be living a great life.