Brooklyn Beckham Already Secretly Married With A Baby On The Way?

Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to Transformers: Age of Extinction star Nicola Peltz back in July with a lovely Instagram post to the world.
While he was public about his engagement, one tabloid says he and Peltz have secretly gotten married and have a baby on the way. It’s suspect that he would announce his engagement then hide the wedding, so Gossip Cop is investigating the rumor.
According to Life & Style, Beckham and Peltz decided “it was pointless to wait around” since “they’re so in love,” so the two just went ahead and got a quick wedding in. The two still plan to have “lavish ceremony in London,’” but recent Instagram posts lead the tabloid to believe the two are already wed.
Beckham was seen wearing a gold wedding band in one photo, and called Peltz his wife in another post, so the two must be married. “Some fans believe the couple is expecting their first child” as well, which would be welcome news for Beckham’s mother Victora. A source told the tabloid “Victoria would be so excited to become a grandmother.” The tabloid concludes by saying, since Beckham gets along well with his in-laws, “they’re already one big happy family.”
It’s nice to see a tabloid print a story about how happy two people are together. Both of their Instagrams are loaded with photos of the two together, as well as photos of rings. If you look at the original engagement photo you may notice that Beckham is wearing a ring. Check out his Icon Magazine cover as well.
The man just likes to wear gold rings, so it’s likely not a wedding band. As for the “my wife” comments, well, the man’s engaged. Peltz wrote “my forever,” so it’s reassuring to think these two are deeply in love. As for the baby rumors, Peltz certainly does not look pregnant, but anything in regards to that would be pure speculation by anyone making the claim, as there has been no announcement.
Numerous reputable sources, like E! News and People, still refer to Peltz as Beckham’s fiancee. Since the rings are a non-starter, the comment not out of character, and little proof for either a baby or wedding beyond that, Gossip Cop believes this story is false.
What really busts this story is open is the rotten reputation of Life & Style when it comes to wedding claims. It said Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were going to get married on a mega-yacht, but later changed its story and said Lopez was calling the whole wedding off. Neither story was true, as the non-yacht wedding has simply been delayed due to COVID-19.
The tabloid erroneously reported that John Cena was renting an island to get married, but he’s not even engaged. It claimed Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were going to have an intimate wedding at home, but they broke up within a month of that story. It promised a star-studded summer wedding for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, but the summer came and went with no wedding bells.
The tabloid just publishes stories about weddings whether they’re accurate or not. No other reputable tabloid is reporting that Peltz and Beckham are secretly married. Gossip Cop believes Life & Style has once again published wedding speculation and not facts.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.