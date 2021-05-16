‘Broody’ Taylor Swift Ready For Marriage, Baby With Joe Alwyn?

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn planning a “shotgun wedding”? That was one tabloid’s story nine months ago. Gossip Cop is checking in on the rumor.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Get ‘Baby News’?

Nine months ago, Woman’s Day alleged that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, are “trying for a quarantine baby.” The magazine hinted that the couple has possibly had some success in that area, and were looking forward to a wedding in the near future. The publication gushed about how Alwyn warmed Swift’s icy exterior, and she’s never felt so sure about anyone before.

Swift had been “broody for years,” a so-called “pal” spilled to the tabloid. The tipster insisted that “holing up with Joe has cemented their relationship.” The couple was reportedly “ready to take the next step now,” shared the source, “whether it be a baby or a wedding or both. She’s incredibly excited about becoming a mum.” The magazine also explains that Swift might have hinted to her baby plans in her song “Peace” when she sings, “Give you my wild, give you a child.”

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Having ‘Quarantine Baby’?

So, is it true that Swift and Alwyn are getting married and starting a family? While the couple is undoubtedly devoted to one another, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence for the alleged pregnancy or wedding. Nine months have passed since the original article was published, and despite the tabloid’s insistence that they’d be married “before the end of the year,” 2021 arrived with no baby or wedding.

The last nine months might not have brought Swift a baby, but they definitely brought her some major career success. In December, Swift released another studio album entitled Evermore and rerecorded her 2008 album, Fearless. She also took home Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards and became the first non-English artist to ever receive the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards.

The Tabloids On Taylor Swift

Since Swift and Alwyn went public with their relationship, the tabloids have been unstoppable with reports of secret pregnancies and wedding plans. Earlier this year, the National Enquirer also reported that Swift and Alwyn were in a rush to get married. Then, In Touch alleged their wedding plans were hastened by Swift’s mother’s cancer diagnosis. Then, Woman’s Day tried on the story again, claiming Swift was hiding a baby bump and planning to get married. Obviously, the tabloids care more about Swift’s fake wedding plans than her extremely successful and active career.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split



Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks



Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?



Michael Strahan Worries Fans With Recent Instagram Photo



Steph Curry’s Son Looks Just Like Steph Curry