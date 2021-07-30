Brittney Spears Fans Concerned After Latest Racy Instagram Video

Gossip Cop

Britney Spears smiling in a red dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

It’s no news that Brittney Spears loves to show some skin on her Instagram but fans are a little scared for the singer after her latest racy post. In the past week, Spears has posted three steamy pics of herself, but there is something unsettling about this third snapshot that has her 32.7  million followers concerned for the star.

What’s Going On Brittney?

In the video, Spears is seen shirtless and holding her chest to the camera similarly to her previous posts from the other day, except here the star is staring bizarrely up at the sky. Spears is wearing nothing other than an unbuttoned jean skirt and some bracelets. The video then cuts to a short clip of Spears walking directly into the camera and then just ends. It also doesn’t help that the video is utterly silent other than some ambient audio of the wind in the background.

Though we’ve seen our share of peculiar posts from Spears, she’s also been known to post dance routines and pics of herself and her boyfriend together. Maybe this is just another post of Spears being rebellious or simply feeling herself but fans aren’t buying this latest video. While comments on previous posts were very encouraging and happy for the singer, comments have taken a decidedly concerned tone.

“Something is very wrong here,” one commenter said. “Britt babe is everything ok????” said another. One profile even suggested that the series of shots were being used to “sabotage” Spears, while others asked the same question on everybody’s mind: “What’s going on?” One scared fan compared the eerie video to a scene from the horror movie The Ring.

Fighting For Freedom

As many may know, Spears has been in a stifling conservatorship since 2008 that has controlled everything in her life from her day-to-day routine to the color of her kitchen cabinets. Spears has voiced her opinions on the arrangement saying that it makes her “so angry it’s insane.” Fans have shown their support for Spears with the #FreeBrittney movement which has gained steam in the last months. Though we love to see Brittney loving herself and her body, we hope things are going well for the singer and her struggle for personal independence.

