Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Broke Up With Her Over Hospital Stint?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid rudely claimed that Britney Spears was going to be dumped by her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, while she was in a mental health facility. That didn’t happen. Gossip Cop busted the phony story at the time. Twelve months later, it’s clear to see how ridiculous and offensive the article was.

On April 18, 2019, the National Enquirer falsely reported that Asghari wanted “out” of his relationship with Spears while the singer was seeking treatment. The tabloid quoted an alleged insider, who stated, “Sam’s not thrilled with the prospect of ‘nurse-maiding’ Britney back from the brink again. He’s also feeling in over his head by taking on the responsibility of helping to raise her two sons.” The supposed insider added, “They moved very fast and they’ve had their ups and downs. Brit’s been a lot for Sam to handle and he’s looking to get off this roller-coaster.”

The entire narrative was incorrect. During Britney Spears’ time at the wellness center, Sam Asghari was extremely devoted to the singer. Asghari shared a moving statement about mental health on his Instagram in honor of Spears and then posted videos of the two kissing on International Kiss Day. The tabloid exploited Spears’ time at the center to create a bogus story. Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked in with a long-time Spears confidant, who assured us the story was incorrect. This wasn’t even the first time the tabloids were proven to have no insight on Spears’ relationship.

In January 2018, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were getting married in Vegas. A “so-called” source told the publication that Spears found her “soulmate” in Asghari and he’d signed a prenup, drawn up by Spears’ father. “The ceremony will be with just a couple of witnesses. Britney’s worked so hard for years now she just wants to enjoy her life with Sam,” the dubious source contended. The whole story was fabricated. We checked with a source close to the “Womanizer” singer, who confirmed the article was false.

A few days later, Gossip Cop debunked the Enquirer’s sister publication, Star, for saying that Spears and Agashari were engaged. The outlet alleged that Sam Asghari proposed to the pop star in Hawaii after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. The article was 100 percent inaccurate. The magazine simply ran with the narrative because Britney Spears happened to wear a ring on her finger. We still checked with a source from the singer’s camp, who confirmed that she wasn’t engaged.